Worcester Railers HC Re-Sign Forward Nolan Vesey for 2022-23 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has re-signed forward Nolan Vesey to an ECHL contract for the 2022-23 season.

Vesey, 27, enters his fourth professional season after finishing tied for fourth on the Railers last season with 40 points (12G, 28A) in 62 games. He also finished first on the club with a +13 rating and was named co-recipient of the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month of January with a +13 rating which included an even or better rating in 10 of his 12 games during the month. The 6-foot, 190lb forward also appeared in three games in the American Hockey League last season for the Springfield Thunderbirds recording 17 penalty minutes.

The North Reading, MA native was drafted in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the sixth round, #168 overall. On June 8, 2018, Vesey was traded to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a conditional seventh round NHL Draft selection in 2020 and ultimately signed a two-year, entry-level contract. He played parts of two seasons in the Edmonton organization from 2018-20 tallying four points (1G, 3A) in 25 AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors and logging 16 points (5G, 11A) in 47 ECHL games with the Wichita Thunder, where he participated in the 2019-20 ECHL All-Star Game.

Prior to professional hockey, he played four seasons at the University of Maine from 2014-18 accumulating 82 career points (39G, 43A). He led the Black Bear rookies in scoring during the 2014-15 season with 23 points (10G, 13A). Vesey was named a USPHL Premier First Team All-Star finishing second in the league in points (66) and goals (26) while captaining the South Shore Kings during the 2013-14 season. While he was playing for Austin Prep in the 2012-13 season, he also won a USA Hockey Tier 1 National Championship with the Neponset Valley River Rats.

"We are extremely excited to add a player of Nolan's experience and caliber back to our lineup," Lavallee-Smotherman said. "He was one of our most responsible players on the ice last year and a player that can play in all situations. I'm looking forward to working with him this year and seeing him take his game to yet another level."

Vesey is the son of Jim Vesey, the all-time leading scorer at Merrimack College who played professionally in the NHL, AHL, and IHL. Nolan's brother, Jimmy, was a standout player for Harvard University where he won the Hobey Baker Award in 2016 and spent this past season in the NHL with the New Jersey Devils.

The Railers have announced three players officially signed for the 2022-23 season as Nolan Vesey joins Myles McGurty, and Liam Coughlin as the two signees. More announcements are expected over the next few weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2022-23 opening weekend at the DCU Center is Saturday, October 22nd and October 23rd vs. the Adirondack Thunder. Season memberships for the 2022-23 season and group packages are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

