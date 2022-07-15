Swamp Rabbits Re-Sign Kevin Mckernan

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Kevin McKernan ahead of the 2022-23 season.

McKernan, 27, returns to Greenville after his first full season in a Swamp Rabbits sweater saw the Grafton, MA native record a team-high 66 appearances during the regular season. During the 2021-22 season, McKernan accounted for nine points (2g, 7a) before adding an additional goal and an assist in five games during the Swamp Rabbits' playoff series against the Florida Everblades.

"I'm really excited to be coming back to Greenville," said McKernan. "It's a great organization with people who care from top to bottom. It's a beautiful city with a passionate fanbase that keeps growing each year. I can't wait for next season and to grow what we built late last year and grab a Kelly Cup!"

Entering his fifth season in the ECHL, McKernan has amassed a total of 224 games between five different clubs and is expected to hit the ECHL veteran benchmark with his 260th game in January.

"McKernan is a solid, all-around defenseman who competes very hard and can contribute in all areas," said Swamp Rabbits Head Coach Andrew Lord. "Kevin has good experience in this league, and he has become a vocal leader for us as well."

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. 2022-23 full and half Season Tickets are on sale now by calling (864)-674-7825 or by visiting SwampRabbits.com.

