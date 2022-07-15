High-Scoring Forward Smith Back with Heartlanders

July 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - Forward Jake Smith has agreed to an ECHL contract with the Iowa Heartlanders for the 2022-23 season, Head Coach And General Manager Derek Damon announced Friday. Smith led the ECHL with 13 power-play goals ranked second on the team with 25 tallies. What made the feat even more remarkable was Smith joined the Heartlanders nearly two months into the ECHL season; all of his goals came after Jan. 2.

2022-23 Roster

Forwards (3): Zach White, Yuki Miura, Jake Smith

Defensemen (1): Riese Zmolek

A week after his first ECHL goal, Smith recorded the first hat trick in Heartlanders history (3g, 2a) in a 9-1 victory over Rapid City Jan. 9. Smith finished fourth on the squad with 50 points.

Jake Smith: "Last season was my first year in the ECHL and with Derek as our coach it's a winning atmosphere. We want to win and I'm excited to get on board and re-sign. So many teammates last year helped me achieve some success and we were winning together. This summer we have a lot of work ahead to get ready for October."

Head Coach and General Manager Derek Damon: "Jake has a talent shooting the puck that not too many others possess at this level. He works on his shot relentlessly and that hard work is a huge reason why he was able to have the success our fans saw in some of our biggest games last year. We're looking forward to having him return for his second season in Iowa and are thrilled to continue to help him develop his game."

The 25-year-old native of Pickering, ON is preparing for his fourth professional campaign; last season marked his first full year at the ECHL level. Over his first three seasons pro, Smith combined for 27 goals in 60 SPHL games and spent part of the 2019-20 season in Germany. The 5-foot-10, 175-lb., right-handed shot played one season for Carleton University (USports, 2018-19), one year in the OHL for Windsor and two seasons in the QMJHL (Val-d'Ors, Chicoutimi, Acadie-Bathurst).

The Heartlanders 2022-23 schedule is now available at iowaheartlanders.com/schedule. The team opens their second season in the ECHL on October 21 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Idaho. Rose Club season ticket memberships, partial plans and group ticket options are available for the upcoming season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.