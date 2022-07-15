Stingrays Agree to Terms with Jonny Evans

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Jonny Evans for the 2022-23 season. Evans becomes the second player from last season's team to rejoin the Stingrays this year.

"Jonny came in last year and showed confidence and skill," said Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "He was an all American in college and proved he could put up points at the professional level as well. He has a high ceiling, and we look forward to helping him continue to develop."

Evans is set to embark on his first full season of professional hockey following an 11-game stint with South Carolina to conclude the 2021-22 campaign. In the final 11 games of the ECHL season, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound attacker tallied seven goals and added six assists for 13 points, including a three-point performance in his ECHL debut and back-to-back game-winning goals on April 9th and 13th.

"I feel like this is a place where my development can take the next step," said Evans. "The coaches worked with me when I came in last year, leading to my success in a short period of time, which was exciting. Everyone bought into what the coaches were saying and us younger guys followed the veterans which made us successful down the stretch."

The Delta, BC native completed a four-year collegiate hockey career at the University of Connecticut last season which included a standout campaign his junior year. During the 2020-21 season, Evans was crowned the Hockey East scoring champion, earning a spot as a Second Team All-American and a Hockey East First Team All-Star. From 2018-22, the right-handed forward amassed 79 points on 37 goals and 42 assists in 106 games played.

The Stingrays will open the 2022-23 home campaign on October 22 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m.

