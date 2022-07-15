UMaine Alum Robbins Re-Signs with Mariners

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners announced the signing of another forward on Friday, bringing back Brendan Robbins for his second season. Last October, Robbins became the first University of Maine alumnus to suit up for the Mariners in a regular season game, alongside forward Eduards Tralmaks.

Robbins skated in 54 games for the Mariners in 2021-22 and posted 20 points (7 goals, 13 assists). One of the fastest skaters on the team, Robbins often generated offense on breakaways and off the rush, and was a key part of the Mariners penalty kill.

"I'm beyond excited to come back and be a part of the Mariners again," said Robbins. "The state of Maine and the city of Portland have been a huge part of my professional hockey career. I feel honored to have this opportunity to return and look forward to taking the next step in brining a Kelly Cup to the city of Porland."

A native of Nashua, New Hampshire, Robbins played at UMaine from 2015-19. He turned pro in 2019, appearing one American Hockey League game for the Springfield Thunderbirds. He had a brief stint in the Southern Professional Hockey League with the Evansville Thunderbolts in 2019-20, before making his ECHL debut with the Kansas City Mavericks in 2020-21.

Robbins is the fourth Mariners signing announced for 2022-23, joining forwards Cam Askew and Nick Jermain, plus defenseman Connor Doherty.

Robbins is the fourth Mariners signing announced for 2022-23, joining forwards Cam Askew and Nick Jermain, plus defenseman Connor Doherty.

The Mariners 2022-23 season is once again presented by Hannaford To Go, and begins on Friday, October 21st at Trois-Rivieres, followed by the home opener on Saturday, October 22nd also against the Lions.

