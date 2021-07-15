Worcester Railers HC Announce Top 10 Promotional Games
July 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), officially announced today, 100 days before Opening Night, the "Top 10" promotional games of the upcoming season and a "Shoot to Win" tickets campaign.Â
The Railers will hit the ice for Opening Night on Sat., Oct. 23rd at the DCU Center in Worcester. A sell-out crowd is anticipated, and pre-game activitiesÂ include a street party with live music provided by Off the Rails.Â
The 2021-22 Railers season will recognize the heroes who helped navigate the Central Mass. community through the COVID-19 pandemic and salute local veterans and active military personnel. The team will pay tribute to the city's hockey past on Worcester IceCats Night and will recognize its newest partner in the sports community, the Worcester Red Sox, on Worcester Red Sox Night.
"It's going to be a fun season," said Railers HC President, Stephanie Ramey. "We look forward to reuniting with our fans and celebrating at the DCU Center after 18 months off the ice!"
Top 10 Promotional Games
Opening Night Celebration presented by Table Talk Pies
Sat., Oct. 23 - 7:35pmÂ vs. Maine
Worcester IceCats Night
Sat., Nov. 6 - 7:05pm vs. Florida
Frontline Heroes Night presented by UMass Memorial HealthÂ
Sat., Nov. 20 - 7:05pm vs. Trois-Rivières
Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Fidelity Bank
Sat., Dec. 11 - 7:05pm vs. Maine
Marvel Winter Soldier Night presented by Telegram & Gazette
Sat., Jan. 15 - 7:05pm vs. Reading
Star Wars Night presented by Cornerstone Bank
Sat., Jan. 29 - 7:05pm vs. Fort Wayne
Pink in the Rink presented by Rampco Construction & JLA Contracting
Sat., Feb. 12 - 7:05pmÂ vs. Adirondack
Worcester Red Sox Night presented by Country Bank
Sat., Mar. 5 - 7:05pm vs. Maine
Military Appreciation Night presented by Berkshire Bank with support from U.S. Coast Guard
Sat., Mar. 19 - 7:05pm vs. Newfoundland
Fan Appreciation Night
Sat., Apr. 9 - 7:05pm vs. Trois-Rivières
To learn more about the "Top 10" games including giveaways, specialty jerseys and more, please visit railershc.com/top10.
Shoot to Win
To secure tickets to Opening Night and the "Top 10" games, become a Railers HC member. This season, Railers members will have a chance to "shoot to win" their seats by taking a shot from center ice and aiming for a five-hole target. If the puck finds the back of the net, season tickets will be provided at no cost! Additionally, groups booked for Opening Night will have a chance to assign a representative to shoot to win an equivalent group package for a future game. This "Shoot to Win" event will take place on Sat., Oct. 16th at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center following the Railers vs. Maine Mariners exhibition game which is scheduled to start at 6pm. Pre-registration is required at railershc.com/shoottowin.
For information regarding the upcoming season, visit RailersHC.com or call 508-365-1750 to secure your seats.
