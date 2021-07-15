Worcester Railers HC Announce Top 10 Promotional Games

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), officially announced today, 100 days before Opening Night, the "Top 10" promotional games of the upcoming season and a "Shoot to Win" tickets campaign.Â

The Railers will hit the ice for Opening Night on Sat., Oct. 23rd at the DCU Center in Worcester. A sell-out crowd is anticipated, and pre-game activitiesÂ include a street party with live music provided by Off the Rails.Â

The 2021-22 Railers season will recognize the heroes who helped navigate the Central Mass. community through the COVID-19 pandemic and salute local veterans and active military personnel. The team will pay tribute to the city's hockey past on Worcester IceCats Night and will recognize its newest partner in the sports community, the Worcester Red Sox, on Worcester Red Sox Night.

"It's going to be a fun season," said Railers HC President, Stephanie Ramey. "We look forward to reuniting with our fans and celebrating at the DCU Center after 18 months off the ice!"

Top 10 Promotional Games

Opening Night Celebration presented by Table Talk Pies

Sat., Oct. 23 - 7:35pmÂ vs. Maine

Worcester IceCats Night

Sat., Nov. 6 - 7:05pm vs. Florida

Frontline Heroes Night presented by UMass Memorial HealthÂ

Sat., Nov. 20 - 7:05pm vs. Trois-Rivières

Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Fidelity Bank

Sat., Dec. 11 - 7:05pm vs. Maine

Marvel Winter Soldier Night presented by Telegram & Gazette

Sat., Jan. 15 - 7:05pm vs. Reading

Star Wars Night presented by Cornerstone Bank

Sat., Jan. 29 - 7:05pm vs. Fort Wayne

Pink in the Rink presented by Rampco Construction & JLA Contracting

Sat., Feb. 12 - 7:05pmÂ vs. Adirondack

Worcester Red Sox Night presented by Country Bank

Sat., Mar. 5 - 7:05pm vs. Maine

Military Appreciation Night presented by Berkshire Bank with support from U.S. Coast Guard

Sat., Mar. 19 - 7:05pm vs. Newfoundland

Fan Appreciation Night

Sat., Apr. 9 - 7:05pm vs. Trois-Rivières

To learn more about the "Top 10" games including giveaways, specialty jerseys and more, please visit railershc.com/top10.

Shoot to Win

To secure tickets to Opening Night and the "Top 10" games, become a Railers HC member. This season, Railers members will have a chance to "shoot to win" their seats by taking a shot from center ice and aiming for a five-hole target. If the puck finds the back of the net, season tickets will be provided at no cost! Additionally, groups booked for Opening Night will have a chance to assign a representative to shoot to win an equivalent group package for a future game. This "Shoot to Win" event will take place on Sat., Oct. 16th at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center following the Railers vs. Maine Mariners exhibition game which is scheduled to start at 6pm. Pre-registration is required at railershc.com/shoottowin.

For information regarding the upcoming season, visit RailersHC.com or call 508-365-1750 to secure your seats.

