Rush Announce 2021-22 ECHL Season Schedule

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, revealed their 72-game 2021-22 ECHL Season Schedule this afternoon.

Below are some notes and numbers regarding the 2021-22 Rush Schedule:

The Rush open their 14th season of hockey at The Monument Ice Arena against the division rival Tulsa Oilers for a pair of games on Friday, October 22nd, and Saturday, October 23rd. New Rush Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Scott Burt will officially make his head coaching debut in the season/home opener that weekend.

Coach Burt will square off against his former team, the Idaho Steelheads, for the first time ever that next weekend on Friday, October 29th, and Saturday, October 30th, at Idaho Central Arena.

After a brief pair of games in Utah, the Rush come home for a six-game homestand, the third longest of the season, from November 10th to November 20th. In that stretch, the Rush will host Idaho (November 10th, 12th, and 13th) and the Allen Americans (November 17th, 19th, and 20th) for the first times in the season.

Immediately following the aforementioned homestand, the Rush will embark on an eight-game road trip from November 24th to December 5th. During the extended journey, the Rush will visit the Wichita Thunder three times, the Kansas City Mavericks and Tulsa Oilers twice, and the Allen Americans once.

Following alternating three-game sets at home against Kansas City and away at Idaho, the Rush stay put for a seven-game homestand, their second longest of the year, from December 27th to January 9th. During that time, the team hosts the Utah Grizzlies for the first time for four games (December 27th, 29th, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day), and the ECHL's newest expansion, the Iowa Heartlanders, for their first ever meetings in team history (January 7th-9th).

After another alternating pair of three game sets at Wichita and against Idaho, the Rush will embark on their annual "Stock Show Road Trip" from January 26th through February 6th. The annual two-week trip takes the team through Allen for a game, Kansas City for a pair of games, and Tulsa for three games.

Following a brief three-game stay at home against Wichita, the only home games in the month of February, the Rush will travel to and play against the Norfolk Admirals for the first time in team history. The three-game series at the Norfolk Scope is slated for February 16th, 18th, and 19th. It's also the first half of a six-game road trip, which finishes the next week in a "three-in-three" against Tulsa from February 25th-27th.

After the six-game trip, the Rush remain at home for a season-high nine-game homestand from March 4th to March 27th. During that span, the Rush have three "three-in-three" series: Utah from March 4th-6th, Kansas City from March 18th-20th, and, for the first time since February of 2019, the Atlanta Gladiators from March 25th-27th.

Once the lengthy stay at home comes to its conclusion, the Rush will go back on the road for its final six road games. The first stop is a three-game set at Utah from March 30th to April 2nd, and concludes with the second all-time series against, and first-ever trip to, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits from April 7th to April 10th.

The team ends the regular season at home against the Tulsa Oilers for three games from April 13th to April 16th.

Of the 36 home games the team will play this season, 24 come on Fridays and Saturdays, split at 12 aside. The remaining 12 games are on Wednesday and Sunday (5 each), and Monday and Thursday (1 each).

Below is a breakdown of the 2021-22 Rush opponents and how many head-to-head meetings are scheduled:

Tulsa Oilers: 13 Games (5 home/8 away)

Utah Grizzlies: 12 Games (7 home/5 away)

Idaho Steelheads: 11 Games (6 home/5 away)

Kansas City Mavericks: 10 Games (6 home/4 away)

Wichita Thunder: 9 Games (3 home/6 away)

Allen Americans: 5 Games (3 home/2 away)

Iowa Heartlanders: 3 Games (3 home)

Norfolk Admirals: 3 Games (3 away)

Atlanta Gladiators: 3 Games (3 home)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 3 Games (3 away)

Mountain Division: 60 of 72 Games

Here is the 2021-22 Rapid City Rush Schedule. HOME GAMES ARE IN CAPITAL BOLD. All dates are subject to change:

OCTOBER (4 GAMES)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22nd vs TULSA OILERS (SEASON/HOME OPENER)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23rd vs TULSA OILERS

Friday, October 29th at Idaho Steelheads

Saturday, October 30th at Idaho Steelheads

NOVEMBER (13 GAMES)

Friday, November 5th at Utah Grizzlies

Saturday, November 6th at Utah Grizzlies

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10th vs IDAHO STEELHEADS

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12th vs IDAHO STEELHEADS

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13th vs IDAHO STEELHEADS

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17th vs ALLEN AMERICANS

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19th vs ALLEN AMERICANS

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20th vs ALLEN AMERICANS

Wednesday, November 24th at Wichita Thunder

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY - NOVEMBER 25th

Friday, November 26th at Kansas City Mavericks

Saturday, November 27th at Wichita Thunder

Sunday, November 28th at Wichita Thunder

Tuesday, November 30th at Kansas City Mavericks

DECEMBER (12 GAMES)

Thursday, December 2nd at Tulsa Oilers

Friday, December 3rd at Tulsa Oilers

Sunday, December 5th at Allen Americans

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 8th vs KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10th vs KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11th vs KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS

Wednesday, December 15th at Idaho Steelheads

Friday, December 17th at Idaho Steelheads

Sunday, December 19th at Idaho Steelheads

HOLIDAY BREAK - DECEMBER 23rd-25th

MONDAY, DECEMBER 27th vs UTAH GRIZZLIES

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 29th vs UTAH GRIZZLIES

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31st vs UTAH GRIZZLIES (NEW YEAR'S EVE)

JANUARY (13 GAMES)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 1st vs UTAH GRIZZLIES (NEW YEAR'S DAY)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 7th vs IOWA HEARTLANDERS

SATURDAY, JANUARY 8th vs IOWA HEARTLANDERS

SUNDAY, JANUARY 9th vs IOWA HEARTLANDERS

Thursday, January 13th at Wichita Thunder

Friday, January 14th at Wichita Thunder

Saturday, January 15th at Wichita Thunder

ALL-STAR BREAK - JANUARY 18th-20th (JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 21st vs IDAHO STEELHEADS

SATURDAY, JANUARY 22nd vs IDAHO STEELHEADS

SUNDAY, JANUARY 23rd vs IDAHO STEELHEADS

Wednesday, January 26th at Allen Americans

Thursday, January 27th at Tulsa Oilers

Friday, January 28th at Tulsa Oilers

FEBRUARY (12 GAMES)

Friday, February 4th at Kansas City Mavericks

Saturday, February 5th at Kansas City Mavericks

Sunday, February 6th at Tulsa Oilers

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10th vs WICHITA THUNDER

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11th vs WICHITA THUNDER

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12th vs WICHITA THUNDER

Wednesday, February 16th at Norfolk Admirals

Friday, February 18th at Norfolk Admirals

Saturday, February 19th at Norfolk Admirals

Friday, February 25th at Tulsa Oilers

Saturday, February 26th at Tulsa Oilers

Sunday, February 27th at Tulsa Oilers

MARCH (10 GAMES)

FRIDAY, MARCH 4th vs UTAH GRIZZLIES

SATURDAY, MARCH 5th vs UTAH GRIZZLIES

SUNDAY, MARCH 6th vs UTAH GRIZZLIES

FRIDAY, MARCH 18th vs KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS

SATURDAY, MARCH 19th vs KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS

SUNDAY, MARCH 20th vs KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS

FRIDAY, MARCH 25th vs ATLANTA GLADIATORS

SATURDAY, MARCH 26th vs ATLANTA GLADIATORS

SUNDAY, MARCH 27th vs ATLANTA GLADIATORS

Wednesday, March 30th at Utah Grizzlies

APRIL (8 GAMES)

Friday, April 1st at Utah Grizzlies

Saturday, April 2nd at Utah Grizzlies

Thursday, April 7th at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Friday, April 9th at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Sunday, April 10th at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13th vs TULSA OILERS

FRIDAY, APRIL 15th vs TULSA OILERS

SATURDAY, APRIL 16th vs TULSA OILERS (FINAL HOME/REGULAR SEASON GAME OF THE YEAR)

