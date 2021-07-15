Adirondack Adds Forward Colin Long for 2021-22 Season

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed forward Colin Long to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

Long comes to the Thunder following a long stint overseas in the DEL (Germany), HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden), AlpsHL (Italy and Austria). The Santa Ana, CA native's North American pro hockey experience includes stops in the AHL (San Antonio Rampage and Portland Pirates) and ECHL (Las Vegas Wranglers).

"We are excited to have Colin join us for this season," Thunder Head Coach Alex Loh said. "He is a guy who has been around the game for a long time and brings a lot of experience and leadership. I think he's going to gel very well with the group we are building for this year and we're looking forward to seeing him in a Thunder jersey this fall."

Following an illustrious junior career in the Western Hockey League with the Kelowna Rockets, Long was drafted 99th overall (third round) in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft by the Phoenix (now Arizona) Coyotes. Long tallied 100 points (31 goals, 69 assists) n 72 games in his third season in Kelowna and put up 91 points (33 goals, 58 assists) in 68 games the following season.

Long was teammates with Thunder forward Pete MacArthur with the AHL's San Antonio Rampage during the 2010-11 season.

