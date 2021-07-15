Jesse Kallechy Signs Three Year Extension with the Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Thursday that Assistant Coach Jesse Kallechy has signed a three-year extension. Kallechy will be entering his second season with the Blades.

"Jesse has a great feel for the game and is the kind of person every organization covets," stated Everblades GM Craig Brush. "Jesse and Brad worked extremely well together this past year, especially dealing with many COVID-related issues and we look forward to seeing them continue to grow."

In his first season with the Blades, Kallechy helped the team to a 42-19-8 record and reach the playoffs. The Blades also went on to win the Braham Cup with Kallechy as assistant coach.

"I am grateful to enter a long-term agreement with the Everblades. I can't thank Mr. Hoffmann, Craig Brush, and Brad Ralph enough for believing in me for the future," said Kallechy. "Florida has always had a successful team, and I look forward to being a part of their success for the coming years."

Prior to joining the Blades, Kallechy spent two seasons as the Head Coach of the Fayetteville Marksmen of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). During the 2019-20 season, Kallechy was named the SPHL Coach of the Year. Additionally, Kallechy had 25 players called up to the East Coast Hockey League during his tenure with the Marksmen.

"Jesse is deserving of an extension. He did an incredible job his first year with us, under some of the most difficult situations imaginable," said Head Coach, Brad Ralph. "He's a bright hard working young coach that will only continue to get better."

Kallechy started his coaching career as an Assistant Coach of the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc. The Alberta native spent three seasons with the Havoc and helped the team win the Presidents Cup Championship in 2018.

Before beginning his coaching career, Kallechy was a professional goaltender in the SPHL. During his four seasons in the SPHL, Kallechy split his time between the Knoxville Ice Bears, Pensacola Ice Flyers, Louisiana IceGators and Huntsville Havoc.

The Everblades are set to return to the ice for their home opener on Saturday, October 23 against the Jacksonville Icemen.

