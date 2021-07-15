Gennaro Signs AHL Deal with Bakersfield

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that forward Matteo Gennaro has signed an AHL contract with the Condors.

Gennaro, 24, had a breakout season last year with the Thunder. He netted a career-high in goals (26), assists (30) and points (56) in 61 games. He also recorded four goals in five playoff games.

A native of St. Albert, Alberta, the 6-foot-2, 187-pound forward was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the seventh round (203rd overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He signed his first pro contract with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners in 2018, and finished with 12 points (7g, 5a) in 58 games. Gennaro re-signed with Tucson in 2019-20 and was loaned to Rapid City for 14 contests, finishing with 11 points (5g, 6a).

Prior to turning pro, Gennaro played five seasons in the Western Hockey League with Prince Albert, Calgary and Swift Current. His best year came in 2017-18 when he tallied 25 points (14g, 11a) in 22 games with Calgary before being traded to Swift Current. With the Broncos, Gennaro finished with 54 points (28g, 26a) and added 18 points (9g, 9a) in 26 playoff games en route to a WHL title. Overall, he had 248 points (124g, 124a) in 338 career WHL games.

The Thunder opens their 30th anniversary season on Friday, October 22 against the Allen Americans.

