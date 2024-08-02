Worcester Railers HC Announce Signing, Trade Ahead of 2024-25 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed forward Matthew Barnaby Jr. to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season. The club has also traded forward Keeghan Howdeshell to the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for future considerations.

Barnaby, 26, comes to Worcester from RoKi of Mestis (Finland), where he scored 21 points (11G, 10A) during the 2023-24 season. He previously spent time in the ECHL from 2020-21 to 2022-23 between the Orlando Solar Bears, Fort Wayne Komets, and Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The 6'2", 194 lb forward scored 22 points (10G, 12A) in 76 games played at the AA level. The Buffalo, NY native started his professional career in the Southern Professional Hockey League, spending time over two seasons with the Evansville Thunderbolts and Huntsville Havoc where he scored 59 points in 67 games.

"Matt comes from a great family line and just started to come in to his size," Tuzzolino said. "We're looking for his high skill and IQ to lead to a breakout year for him."

Prior to professional hockey, Barnaby played for both the Youngstown Phantoms and Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League in the 18-19 season, scoring 29 points (10G, 19A) in 53 games. He is the son of Matthew Barnaby, a 14 year NHL veteran with 834 games played, 300 points (113G, 187A) and 2562 penalty minutes.

"I couldn't be more excited," Barnaby said. "Worcester's an awesome place. I've played there a couple of times as an opponent and I've got friends in Boston. I'm excited to be somewhere where I'm comfortable. I've heard it's a great place to play hockey, and the fans are very passionate."

"We've got a great coaching staff in Bob and Tuzz. They have the same goals as I do, so I'm very excited for this upcoming season."

Howdeshell, 26, played in 67 games last season, scoring 10 goals to go with 12 assists. He was signed by the Railers in the summer of 2023 as a free agent. Howdeshell goes to Cincinnati in exchange for future considerations. The Brighton, MI native has played in 231 ECHL games, totaling 121 points.

The Railers have announced thirteen players officially signed for the 2024-25 season as Barnaby joins Ryan Dickinson, Jordan Kaplan, Michael Bullion, Griffin Loughran, John Muse, Cole Donhauser, Ryan Verrier, Colin Jacobs, Connor Welsh, Anthony Callin, JD Dudek, and Anthony Repaci as the thirteen signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

