Nailers Announce 2024 Preseason Game

August 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers forward Matthew Quercia vs. the Cincinnati Cyclones

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers forward Matthew Quercia vs. the Cincinnati Cyclones(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their lone exhibition contest for the 2024-25 season. The Nailers will welcome the Cincinnati Cyclones to WesBanco Arena for a 6:10 game on Saturday, October 12th.

Wheeling and Cincinnati will clash in the preseason for the second consecutive year, following a 5-0 triumph by the Nailers in 2023. That result was a sign of things to come, as Wheeling opened the regular season with a victory over the Cyclones, and went on win the head-to-head season series for the first time since 2015-16. Despite a change in division for the Nailers, the two longtime geographic rivals will see plenty of each other during the 2024-25 campaign, as they will meet on nine occasions.

The exhibition match is free for all to attend with open seating.

The 2024-25 regular season begins on Friday, October 18th, when the Nailers travel to Portland, Maine to face a new divisional opponent, the Maine Mariners. The home opener takes place on Saturday, November 2nd at 7:10 against the expansion Bloomington Bison. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.