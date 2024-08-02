Tickets for All 2024-25 Home Games on Sale Now

August 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Did someone say T-Town Hockey? Tickets for all home games are on sale now for the 2024-25 season. The season kicks off with Opening Weekend on Friday, November 1 (vs. Wheeling) and Saturday, November 2 (vs. Cincinnati), plus seven more home games in November.

Fans can purchase tickets to each of our 36 home games right now at the box office or by calling 419-725-9255.

Season Highlights

33 of 36 home games will be played on Friday (12), Saturday (12), or Sunday (9)

The Walleye have nine games at home in November

Division rival Fort Wayne comes to town five times

The team will once again be home on Black Friday (November 29)

Two home games between Christmas and New Year's (December 27 & 29)

Two School Education Day games (November 13 & December 4)

The final regular season home game is on Sunday, April 13 vs. Indy

