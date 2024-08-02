Tickets for All 2024-25 Home Games on Sale Now
August 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Did someone say T-Town Hockey? Tickets for all home games are on sale now for the 2024-25 season. The season kicks off with Opening Weekend on Friday, November 1 (vs. Wheeling) and Saturday, November 2 (vs. Cincinnati), plus seven more home games in November.
Fans can purchase tickets to each of our 36 home games right now at the box office or by calling 419-725-9255.
Season Highlights
33 of 36 home games will be played on Friday (12), Saturday (12), or Sunday (9)
The Walleye have nine games at home in November
Division rival Fort Wayne comes to town five times
The team will once again be home on Black Friday (November 29)
Two home games between Christmas and New Year's (December 27 & 29)
Two School Education Day games (November 13 & December 4)
The final regular season home game is on Sunday, April 13 vs. Indy
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from August 2, 2024
- Tickets for All 2024-25 Home Games on Sale Now - Toledo Walleye
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Signing, Trade Ahead of 2024-25 Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Max Neill for 2024-25 Season - Utah Grizzlies
- Nailers Announce 2024 Preseason Game - Wheeling Nailers
- Try Hockey for Free with the Royals on Saturday, August 17th - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.