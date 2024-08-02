Defenseman Jed Pietila Back with the Fish for 2024-25

August 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Jed Pietila will return to the Pond for a second season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2024-25 ECHL season.

Pietila, hailing from Howell, MI, made his pro debut with the Walleye last season, scoring three points (1G, 2A) in five regular season games. Pietila joined Toledo after the completion of the Michigan Tech men's hockey season during which he scored 14 points (2G, 12A) with 26 penalty minutes in 40 games.

Pietila's stint with the Walleye last season is his only pro action. Prior to his pro career, Pietila skated two seasons at Michigan Tech, collecting 30 points (3G, 27A) and 52 penalty minutes in 75 games as a Husky. He was part of the team that won the 2023-24 CCHA Championship.

