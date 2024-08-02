Grizzlies Sign Forward Max Neill for 2024-25 Season

August 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies forward Max Neill

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Max Neill for the 2024-25 season.

Neill played in 17 games with the Grizzlies in the second half of the 2023-24 season, scoring 2 assists.

The 23-year-old Neill played with the University of Waterloo this season and scored 10 goals and 9 assists in 25 games this season. Last season he played at Lindenwood University. He played in juniors with Johnstown and Minnesota of the NAHL. Neill is 6'1" and 190 pounds.

His father, Mike Neill, was a 3rd round draft pick by the New York Islanders in 1983. He played professionally for five seasons.

