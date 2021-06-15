Worcester Railers HC Add Michael Ivins as Director of Marketing

June 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, MA - TheÂ Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC President Stephanie Ramey officially announced today that the club has named Michael Ivins as Director of Marketing.

Michael Ivins joins the Worcester Railers HC after spending the last thirteen years with the Boston Red Sox in a variety of roles, most recently serving as a Marketing Producer/Creative Services.

Dating back to November 2017, Ivins provided content strategy and production across all Red Sox marketing platforms with a focus on marketing innovation. Ivins was responsible for in-stadium AR campaigns including game day sweepstakes that saw an increase in engagement.

Ivins started with the Boston Red Sox in January 2008 as a Manager of Photography. He conceptualized and created images for digital and print marketing collateral, publications, sponsorship, in-stadium, ticketing, and the Red Sox Foundation. In November 2015, he was promoted to Senior Manager of Photography/Creative Services where he continued to oversee all aspects of Red Sox photography while advancing multimedia storytelling and driving increased content production for digital and social media channels.

The Holliston, MA resident graduated from Boston University with a B.S. in Journalism and Communication.

"We are really excited to welcome Michael to our team," said Ramey. "Michael brings a wealth of knowledge in the marketing field and has been involved in the business for quite some time. With his credibility, we are certain that he will be a valuable asset moving forward."

The Worcester Railers look forward to welcoming fans back to the DCU Center for their Home Opener on October 23, 2021 vs. the Maine Mariners! For all information regarding the upcoming season visit RailersHC.com or call 508-365-1750 to secure your seats.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.