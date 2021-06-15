Rabbits Announce Eastern Conference Finals Schedule, Reduced Social Distancing Guidelines at Home Games

June 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will face their in-state rival, South Carolina Stingrays in a Best-of-Five, Eastern Conference Finals. The winner between Greenville and South Carolina will advance to the 2021 Kelly Cup Finals. The series is set to begin on Wednesday, June 16 at the Carolina Ice Palace.

The Swamp Rabbits and Stingrays will engage in a 1-2-2 series format. Following Game 1 in the Lowcountry, Greenville will host Game 2 and Game 3 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on June 18 and June 19. If necessary, South Carolina will host Game 4 and Game 5. In the event of a Game 5, Greenville is to be treated as the home team for hockey ops purposes. All start times are scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

ROUND 2 SCHEDULE

Game 1: Wednesday, June 16 at 7:05 p.m. | Greenville at South Carolina

Game 2: Friday, June 18 at 7:05 p.m. | South Carolina at Greenville

Game 3: Saturday, June 19 at 7:05 p.m. | South Carolina at Greenville

*Game 4: Monday, June 21 at 7:05 p.m. | Greenville at South Carolina

**Game 5: Wednesday, June 23 at 7:05 p.m. | Greenville at South Carolina

* - if necessary

** - Greenville is to be treated as the home team

The Swamp Rabbits and Hall of Fame Sports Grill are pleased to host a Game 1 watch party on Wednesday, June 16 beginning at 6 p.m. Prior to Game 2 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, it's another playoff pregame tailgate presented by KW Beverage. Bit by Bit Rally Towels will be distributed to the first 500 fans at the tailgate, courtesy of Eastern Conference Finals Presenting Sponsor, TravelTax.

Additionally, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits are proud to announce reduced social distancing guidelines and regulations at Bon Secours Wellness Arena beginning Friday, June 18. Fans will still have the option to partake home games in designated pod seating sections.

Tickets for Game 2 and Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals are on sale NOW at Swamp Rabbits Playoff Central. Join our pursuit of the city's first Kelly Cup Championship since 2002!

