Komets Face Allen Americans in Western Conference Championship

June 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







After defeating the Wichita Thunder in overtime of game 5, the Komets advance to the Western Conferance Final to face the Allen Americans. The best-of-five series will begin in Allen for Games 1 and 2 then return to Fort Wayne for Games 3, 4 & 5 (if necessary).

Tickets for Round 2 will go on sale Friday morning at 10 AM. Season ticket holders will have a special two day window, this Wednesday (16th) and Thursday (17th) to purchase ALL 3 potential game tickets for the next round against Allen.

MEMORIAL COLISEUM TICKET OFFICE HOURS:

Wednesday, June 16 | 10am - 5pm (Season Ticket Holder Pre-Sale)

Thursday, June 17 | 10am - 5pm (Season Ticket Holder Pre-Sale)

Friday, June 18 | 10am - 5pm

Saturday, June 19 | 10am -2pm

