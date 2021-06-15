Tetrault and Rush Mutually Agree to Part Ways

June 15, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the team and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Daniel Tetrault have agreed to mutually part ways.

Tetrault finished his fourth season in the role, ending the 2020-21 ECHL campaign with a record of 32-35-3-1, missing the playoffs for a fourth season.

"Coach Tetrault and I got together after the season to talk about the direction of the team, and we realized during those discussions that perhaps it was best that we part ways. I have great respect for him and am grateful for his leadership of our team. On behalf of Spire Hockey and the Rapid City Rush organization, I'd like to thank Coach Tetrault for everything he's done for the team and our city over the last seven years as a player, broadcaster, and coach," said Spire Hockey President, Todd Mackin. "Coach Tetrault loved our players and cared about our community, and I wish this had turned out a different way. That being said, our search for a coach begins immediately. I am proud of the organization that we have built, and this will no doubt be a sought after job. I look forward to seeing where this road leads us."

A native of La Broquerie, Manitoba, Tetrault was named the third Head Coach in team history on June 8, 2017, following a season in the Assistant Coach role. In his four seasons leading the Rush, he finished with an overall record of 116-134-16-9 in 275 games. His best season came in the 2019-20 campaign that was shortened due to the Covid-19 pandemic, compiling a 29-25-5-1 record. As a player, Tetrault suited up for the Rush and served as Captain during the team's first ECHL season in 2014-15, the final campaign of his 15-year career. That season, he earned 6 goals, 19 assists, and 25 points in 55 games, and added another goal and two assists in 8 playoff contests.

Rush Coaching History:

Daniel Tetrault (2017-2021): 275 games, 116-134-25

Mark DeSantis (2016-2017): 96 games, 38-47-11

Joe Ferras (2008-2016): 512 games, 272-192-48

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.