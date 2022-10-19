WooSox to Present 2nd Annual "Trick-Or-Treat" at Polar Park on Sunday 10/30 from 2pm-7pm

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will present the second annual "Trick-or-Treat at Polar Park," featuring a Polar Park Pumpkin Patch Sunday, October 30, from 2-7 p.m.

The event is free and doesn't require a ticket to attend. Youngsters can trick-or-treat in Suites 14 through 22 on the first-base side of the DCU Club. WooSox staff will pass out candy and trinkets.

At the First Base Plaza, fans can participate in a pumpkin-decorating contest to win a WooSox Halloween Swag Bag. A panel of WooSox judges, including mascots Smiley Ball and Woofster the WonderDog, will select the winning design. Fans can bring their own decorated pumpkins, and the WooSox will also provide a supply of pumpkins for those who choose to create their art on the spot.

In addition, the fan with the "Best Costume" will win four DCU Club tickets to a game in WooSox '23 and a large bag of candy.

Pixar's Coco will be played on the left field videoboard at 4:30 p.m. Fans can watch the film from the seating bowl or inside the DCU Club, where there will be free movie-themed snacks. Adult beverages, including some with a special Halloween theme, can be purchased at the cash bar.

Halloween-themed music will be played throughout the ballpark. Families can take photos in front of backdrops in Sections 9 and 16.

Fans are encouraged to wear costumes. Fans can also purchase WooSox Halloween merchandise, now available at woosox.milbstore.com or the WooSox Team Store at Polar Park.

Before the Halloween party begins, Canine Companions will host "DogFest New England" at Polar Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Furry friends and families can enjoy activities, inspiring speakers, dog demonstrations, and other entertainment to benefit the nonprofit that ensures that guide dogs are free of charge to the individuals and families who need them. The event is free, and fans are asked to sign up in advance at canine.org.

Coco (2017)

Despite his family's generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead. After meeting a charming trickster named Héctor, the two new friends embark on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history.

