IronPigs Announce Game Times for 2023 Season

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, have announced their game times for the 2023 season! Opening Night at Coca-Cola Park is Tuesday, April 4 at 6:45 p.m. against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Here is a breakdown of the game times for Lehigh Valley IronPigs Home Games in 2023:

Tuesday through Thursday games in April, May, and September will be played at 6:45 p.m. except for Tuesday, May 9 (11:00 a.m.) and Tuesday, May 23 (11:00 a.m.).

Tuesday through Thursday games in June, July, and August will be played at 7:05 p.m. except for Thursday, June 1 (6:45 p.m.), Tuesday, July 25 (11:00 a.m.), Tuesday, August 29 (6:45 p.m.), Wednesday, August 30 (6:45 p.m.), and Thursday, August 31 (6:45 p.m.)

Friday games will be played at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday games will be played at 6:35 p.m.

Sunday games will be played at 1:35 p.m. except for Sunday, May 28 (6:35 p.m.), Sunday, July 2 (6:35 p.m.), and Sunday, September 3 (6:35 p.m.)

Monday, July 3 will be played at 6:05 p.m. - the lone Monday home game for Lehigh Valley in 2023.

The IronPigs will be playing a 150-game season. The 2023 schedule for the IronPigs consists of 75 home games with eight six-game homestands, two 12-game homestands, and one three-game homestand. Mondays are the universal off-day in the schedule except for Monday, July 3 when the IronPigs will host the Rochester Red Wings. The team will be playing 75 road games in 2023.

