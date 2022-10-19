Nashville Sounds Foundation to Host Suites-N-Treats Event at First Horizon Park

October 19, 2022 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Foundation announced the return of its kid-friendly, Halloween-themed Suites-N-Treats event at First Horizon Park on Tuesday, October 25 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

For the first time since 2019, the Sounds and their Club Level suite owners will decorate the Club Level suites at First Horizon Park. Participants are invited to trick-or-treat, moving about the Club Level to collect candy and participate in each suite's festivities.

Tickets are available for $5 each and can be purchased here: bit.ly/3CdnkCG. All proceeds will benefit the Nashville Sounds Foundation. All participants must purchase a ticket to enter First Horizon Park

The Sounds welcome attendees to dress in costumes of their choosing, provided they comply with the costume policy for this event. All costumes are subject to inspection upon entry or at any time over the course of the event at the discretion of personnel. Toy and replica guns/weapons are prohibited. Costumes of any kind that cover the head and face are allowed but must be removeable during security screening and/or as requested by event staff.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2023 season begins at home on Friday, March 31 against the Louisville Bats. Season ticket memberships are available now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.