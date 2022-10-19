11th Annual Baseballoween to Feature 1st Drone Show in Nebraska

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers, Union Omaha, and Fantasy Drone Shows have partnered together for the 11th annual Baseballoween at Werner Park on October 21. The highlight of the evening will be the first drone show to be executed in the state of Nebraska when Fantasy Drone Shows provides a custom drone show to showcase the evening. Representatives from Fantasy Drone Shows will be available on-site.

Baseballoween will be held on Friday, October 21 at Werner Park. Gates will open at 5:00pm, with the event concluding following the drone show, which will start at approximately 8:00pm. Wear your favorite costume and trick-or-treat on the field and play games around the concourse. This year a movie will be played on the video board, presented by T.E.A.M. Nebraska. The drone show will begin immediately following the movie. Admission is free.

The last trick-or-treating group will start at 7:45pm.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2023 Omaha Storm Chasers season at Werner Park. Don't miss out on all the fun, get your tickets now at omahastormchasers.com. Stay in the know this off season and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Union Omaha continues its run to defend their 2021 USL League One Championship with a first round playoff match-up against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Saturday, October 22 in Chattanooga.

