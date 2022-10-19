Player Profile: Mark Payton

OF Mark Payton excelled in his first year in the Chicago White Sox organization. Signed by the organization as a free agent this past offseason, Payton spent the majority of the 2022 campaign with the Charlotte Knights and was one of the top players in the entire International League. His stats were strong, his contributions were aplenty, and his leadership was unparalleled. It was a season to remember for the Orland Park, IL native.

In the 35 years since the Charlotte Knights were born (1988-present), Payton compiled one of the franchise's finest seasons in history. He batted .293 with 138 hits, 85 runs scored, 31 doubles, five triples, 25 home runs and 95 RBI. His numbers could have been even more eye-popping if it wasn't for two promotions to the Chicago White Sox in 2022. He finished the season with the White Sox after his final promotion of the year to the majors on September 24.

WHERE HE RANKED: INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE

Payton was among the International League leaders in a number of offensive categories in 2022. He finished sixth in batting average (.293), fifth in hits (138), tied for third in doubles (31), sixth in home runs (25), second in RBI (95), third in extra-base hits (61), second in total bases (254), first in slugging percentage (.539), eighth in on-base percentage (.369) and second in OPS (.908).

KNIGHTS FRANCHISE HISTORY

On Friday, September 23, Payton moved into eighth place on the Charlotte Knights single-season franchise RBI list with 95 - his final RBI of the season with the Knights before a promotion to the White Sox the next day. He also finished with 85 runs scored, which put him into a sixth-place tie with Jim Thome (1993), Mitch Simmons (1999) and Josh Fields (2006) on the Knights franchise list in a season. Although he didn't crack the Top 10 in any other single-season franchise categories, he was very close.

