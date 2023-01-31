WooSox to Host "Bull Durham" Movie Night on Friday, February 3 at 7pm

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will host the second annual Movie Night at Polar Park, featuring the baseball classic Bull Durham, this Friday, February 3, at 7 p.m. The free event is open to the public and includes complimentary Polar Beverages and popcorn. Gates open at 6 p.m.

The movie will be shown in the warmth of the DCU Club, where concessions and other beverages will be for sale.

"We have always envisioned the year-round uses of Polar Park to include movies, including our baseball classics," said WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg, who will add anecdotes about behind-the-scenes moments learned from talking to the film's writer and director, Ron Shelton, and to its star, Kevin Costner. "The stories that Ron Shelton and Kevin Costner generously shared add even more humor and insight to this depiction of life in the minor leagues.

"Imagine one of our WooSox players writing a vivid and lurid account of his days spent in Worcester; that's what Shelton, a Rochester Red Wings middle infielder from 50 years ago, did, and he turned it into a Hollywood smash."

Just last year, Shelton wrote a book about the making of the movie. The WooSox will have copies on hand of "The Church of Baseball: The Making of Bull Durham-Home Runs, Bad Calls, Crazy Fights, Big Swings, and a Hit."

The WooSox made history against the Durham Bulls at Polar Park last August 4. Pitchers Michael Wacha, Andrew Politi, and Chase Shugart combined to throw the WooSox' first-ever no-hitter in a 12-0 victory. Catcher Ronaldo Hernandez called the game behind the dish, and left fielder Devlin Granberg made a sparkling diving grab to make the final out of the game. The Bulls, Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, nonetheless went on win their second consecutive Triple-A national championship.

Bull Durham (1988) (Rating: R)

In Durham, N.C., the Bulls Minor League Baseball team has one asset no other can claim: a poetry-loving groupie named Annie Savoy (Susan Sarandon). As the team's season begins, Annie selects brash, new recruit Ebby Calvin Laloosh (Tim Robbins), whom she christens "Nuke," to inspire with the religion of baseball. Nuke also receives guidance from veteran player Crash Davis (Kevin Costner), who settles Nuke's erratic pitching and teaches him to follow the catcher's lead.

