Bisons Announce First Wave of Promotions, Events for 2023

Opening Day on April 4 at Sahlen Field is just 63 days away and with the countdown to the return of Bisons Baseball underway, the team today announced the first wave of promotions & events for the 2023 season! With a lineup of fireworks night, fan-favorite theme nights, giveaways and great values, Sahlen Field will once again be the Spring and Summer destination for families and baseball fans from Western New York and Southern Ontario.

To celebrate the countdown to the 2023 season, the Bisons are holding a special ticket Flash Sale right now on Bisons.com. Now through February 12, each single-game ticket purchased for Tuesday, April 4's Opening Day game, or to any of the team's 12 April home game, will include 2 FREE Sahlen's Hot Dogs (automatically added to every order). CLICK HERE TO BUY

All Bisons season ticket, ticket packages, suite rentals and group outings are now also on sale. Individual game tickets for the entire 2023 season will go on sale on Saturday, March 11.

Great Theme Nights return...

...starting of course with the must-attend staples, Star Wars Night on June 3, presented by Alfred State College, and the 27th Annual KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, and the largest fireworks show of the season, back on its customary July 3 date. Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night is set for a Honda fridaynightbash! on May 19, while the fan-favorite Marvel Super Hero™ Night returns on September 9, complete with team-worn jersey raffle, postgame fireworks and more.

Another fan-favorite, Mystery Ball Night is also back for the first time since 2019, as fans have the chance to get a mystery autographed baseball on August 29. The Bisons are also home for Father's Day for the first time in five years and will have a Logo Baseball Giveaway and Play Catch on the Field after their game on June 18, presented by ECMC.

Other great theme nights already on the schedule for 2023 include the team's annual School Kids Day on June 1, presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program and Alfred State, the Campout Series for Boy Scouts (May 12), Girl Scouts (July 14) and Family Campout (July 28). For the four-legged fans out there, the team will hold six Tops Dog Day at the Park over the course of the season, one a month starting on April 22.

The Bisons first homestand of the season not only includes the greatest holiday in all of sports, Opening Day on April 4 with Magnetic Schedule Giveaway, presented by Sahlen's, but all five games, April 5-9, will be designated Anderson's Kids Week, with $10 Kids Tickets available for each game at the Sahlen Field Box Office with a FREE Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy Voucher given to the first 1,000 kids in attendance for each game!

The Daily Deals that make every game an event...

The Bisons are home on 39 weekend days this season and will host 13 Honda fridaynightbash!**® games,* each complete with a pregame *Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour* ($4 craft beers and food specials) and postgame *Fireworks! This year's themes include **Guarantee Win Night (May 12), Hawaiian Night (June 2), Women in Sports Night (July 14), Christmas in July (July 28), Obscure Jersey Night (August 18) and more.

Bisons homestands will also have a new leadoff hitter all season long. The Bisons popular TWOS-DAYS promotion will now feature $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs, all game long and on all Tuesdays in 2023, including Opening Day.

Thirsty Thursdays™ presented by Southern Tier return on all evening Thursday games with added locations for fans to enjoy 16 oz. Southern Tier Craft Beers for only $6. And starting June 17, Labatt-urdays are back on all Saturdays, featuring $4 Blue and Blue Light specials and fans' chance to win Beer for a Year.

Sundays in 2023 are now Family FUNdays with additional kids activities throughout the game and of course, postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

Other Promotional Highlights include...

...the return of the ZOOperstars! on July 30 and Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act on June 29. The Bisons will assume their saucy second identity on July 29 and take the field as the "Buffalo Wings" for the first time since 2019 and Team Photo & Autograph Day returns on September 3 as the clubs plays at home on Labor Day Weekend for the first time in decades. A full Festival Night Series will include Irish Night (June 13), Italian Night (July 25), Polish Night (August 15) and Hispanic Heritage Night (September 8), presented by Connect Life, as well as Native American Night (June 17), presented by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. Additional ballpark giveaways include a Seat Cushion Giveaway on June 14, Anderson's Ice Cream Giveaway on July 2, a Pop-It Giveaway on Back-to-School Day on August 20 and a Rally Towel Giveaway on September 2.

All events are subject to change and additional promotional events are to be announced. For additional details on all Bisons events, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

