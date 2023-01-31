Plans for Paper Mill Pub at Truist Field Unveiled

January 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - At a press conference held earlier today in Uptown Charlotte, the Charlotte Knights unveiled plans and renderings for the Paper Mill Pub, a year-round neighborhood pub located at Truist Field. The project, which officially started on Monday, January 9, is expected to be completed by this summer. The pub will pay homage to the Virginia Paper Company building, which previously occupied the Truist Field site.

"We are very pleased to be able to open a local neighborhood pub at Truist Field for those in and around the City of Charlotte," stated Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer, Dan Rajkowski. "We feel that this will be a great spot for fans before and after Charlotte Knights' games, as well as other events in Uptown throughout the year. We look forward to opening up this summer as we create a new and exciting experience at Truist Field."

The Virginia Paper Company, which was completed in 1937, occupied the Truist Field site until 2012 when the Knights broke ground on the Uptown Charlotte ballpark. The building was among the last of the large industrial structures built near the center of Charlotte. As a tribute to the history, the décor and finishes of the Paper Mill Pub will have numerous links to the timeframe and connection to the paper company.

Rajkowski added, "After several brainstorming sessions, we felt that the pub should represent a historical connection to the Queen City. Since the Virginia Paper Company occupied the northern parcel of the site since 1937, we decided on Paper Mill Pub as the name to our new addition at Truist Field."

The overall design of the Paper Mill Pub includes an outdoor patio, an inside bar with sliding windows, and a second floor gathering space with a remarkable view of the Uptown Charlotte skyline. With a capacity of 125 patrons in the pub, this two-story facility will feature delicious food and drinks all-year-round. Pro Sports Catering, the Official Food and Beverage provider of the Charlotte Knights, will handle all food and drinks in the Paper Mill Pub from a permanently-installed food truck.

Today's announcement once again partners the Knights with the ballpark's general contractor, Rodgers Builders, as well as the ballpark's architect, O'Dell - A LaBella Company. The Knights broke ground on Truist Field on September 14, 2012 and opened its doors with Opening Knight on April 11, 2014. Since then, over five-million fans have visited the ballpark for Knights games, college baseball games, festivals, and much more.

The Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, will open the 2023 season on Friday, March 31 against the Memphis Redbirds at 7:04 p.m. from Truist Field. Season tickets, as well as partial plans for the upcoming season, are available now. For more information on tickets and upcoming events at Truist Field, please visit www.CharlotteKnights.com or call 704-274-8300.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.