WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox today announced "The Top of the Order" for their new "Throwback Thursdays" promotion, as well as the themes for 14 UniBank Fireworks shows and many of the dates for eight Wepas games, 10 Heritage Nights, and 23 Town Takeovers at Polar Park. The complete 2023 WooSox Promotional Schedule, featuring 75 home games, was announced today to Season Ticket Members at Polar Park.

"Leading off" the new "Throwback Thursdays" lineup is 2004 World Champion Orlando Cabrera, who will greet fans and sign autographs in the Sherwood's Diner on Summit Street on Thursday, April 13.

Homegrown Lou Merloni, a popular radio and NESN color analyst who played for the Red Sox from 1998 to 2003, will visit Polar Park on (his native) Framingham Night on Thursday, April 27. Completing "The Top of the Order" on Thursday, May 4, is Jonny Gomes, a clutch outfielder who helped the Red Sox capture the 2013 World Series title.

On "Throwback Thursdays" and throughout the season, the club will invite several more players from the 2013 World Champions, who celebrate their 10th anniversary this year.

Other innovations in WooSox '23 include "Taco and Tequila Tuesdays," presented by Tequila Herradura, when fans can visit Summit Street and enjoy three tacos and a margarita for just $12 at A Taste of Worcester, presented by Masis Staffing Solutions.

On "Woof Woof Wednesday Nights," fans can bring their pooches to Polar Park.

Popular mainstays, such as Friday Night "UniBank Fireworks," Saturday "Sunset Catches on the Field," presented by Dunkin', and "Fallon Health Sunday Fundays," when HP Hood presents "Kids Run the Bases," all return for a third straight year.

New in WooSox '23, lucky youngsters at Sunday home games will be invited to take the field with the team for the national anthem as Fallon Health's Future Starters. For the second straight year, the club will present 13 Friday Night "UniBank Fireworks" shows and a special "Patriotic UniBank Fireworks" spectacular on the Fourth of July. In 2022, 12 of the 13 shows sold out.

2023 "UniBank Fireworks" Themes:

1. Friday, March 31: Modern Millennial Classics

2. Friday, April 14: Caribbean and Beyond

3. Friday, April 28: Surfin' in Margaritaville

4. Friday, May 5: Hollywood's Greatest Hits

5. Friday, May 19: Sparks Fly at Polar Park

6. Friday, June 9: Classic Rock

7. Friday, June 23: Motown & More

8. Tuesday, July 4: Patriotic UniBank Fireworks

9. Friday, July 7: Oh So '80s

10. Friday, July 28: Get Jiggy with the '90s

11. Friday, August 11: Yeah! Yeah! Yeah! The Best of the British Invasion

12. Friday, August 18: '70s Serenade

13. Friday, September 1: Country Classics

14. Friday, September 15: Love is All You Need

For the third straight season, the WooSox will participate in Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversion," a season-long series designed to embrace the culture of local Latinx communities. The club will play eight games as Los Wepas de Worcester, presented by La Mega Radio. The club received the top award in all of MiLB for their outreach in their inaugural season. Wepas Games:

1. Sunday, April 2 vs. Syracuse (Mets)

2. Friday, April 14 vs. Columbus (Guardians)

3. Friday, May 5 vs. Buffalo (Blue Jays)

4. Thursday, June 8 vs. Rochester (Nationals)

5. Wednesday, July 5 vs. Syracuse (Mets)

6. Saturday, July 26 vs. Rochester (Nationals)

7. Friday, August 18 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)

8. Saturday, September 16 vs. Syracuse (Mets)

To celebrate Worcester's cultural diversity, in addition to Wepas games, the WooSox will host 10 "Heritage Nights."

1. Tuesday, April 25: Portuguese Heritage Night vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)

2. Tuesday, May 2: Irish Heritage Night vs. Buffalo (Blue Jays)

3. Friday, June 9: Greek Heritage Night vs. Rochester (Nationals)

4. Sunday, June 25: Jewish Heritage Day vs. Lehigh Valley (Phillies)

5. Tuesday, August 8: Italian Heritage Night vs. Buffalo (Blue Jays)

6. Albanian Heritage: Date TBD

7. Ghanaian Heritage: Date TBD

8. Korean Heritage: Date TBD

9. Polish Heritage: Date TBD

10. Southeast Asian Heritage: Date TBD

The WooSox will emphasize regionalization throughout Central Massachusetts with 23 "Town Takeovers," up from 18 in 2022, the first year of the initiative.

1. Wednesday, April 12: Spencer Night vs. Columbus (Guardians)

2. Wednesday, April 26: Shrewsbury Night vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)

3. Thursday, April 27: Framingham Night vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)

4. Sunday, April 30: Grafton Day vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)

5. Wednesday, May 3: Princeton Night vs. Buffalo (Blue Jays)

6. Sunday, May 7: Boylston Day vs. Buffalo (Blue Jays)

7. Tuesday, May 16: Clinton Night vs. Lehigh Valley (Phillies)

8. Friday, May 19: Natick Day vs. Lehigh Valley (Phillies)

9. Wednesday, June 21: Auburn Night vs. Lehigh Valley (Phillies)

10. Thursday, June 22: Oxford Night vs. Lehigh Valley (Phillies)

11. Saturday, July 8: Springfield Day vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)

12. Thursday, July 27: Rutland Night vs. Rochester (Nationals)

13. Thursday, August 10: Charlton Night vs. Buffalo (Blue Jays)

14. Friday, August 11: Southbridge Night vs. Buffalo (Blue Jays)

15. Tuesday, August 15: Sturbridge Night vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees)

16. Sunday, September 3: Paxton Day vs. Norfolk (Orioles)

17. Berlin: Date TBD

18. Fitchburg: Date TBD

19. Holden: Date TBD

20. Leicester: Date TBD

21. Leominster: Date TBD

22. Millbury: Date TBD

23. Uxbridge: Date TBD

Several special theme games seek to raise awareness for important social causes.

1. Friday, April 28: Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness Night

2. Saturday, April 29: Autism Acceptance Day

3. Saturday, May 6: Breast Cancer Awareness Day

4. May 16-May 21: Peanut Allergy-Friendly Week at Polar Park

5. Saturday, May 20: Military Appreciation Day

6. Sunday, May 21: Brain Tumor Awareness Day

7. Tuesday, June 6: ALS Awareness Night

8. Tuesday, June 20: A Celebration of Juneteenth

9. Saturday, July 29: UniBank Women in Sports Day

10. Saturday, August 19: Ability Day, presented by the Seven Hills Foundation

11. Friday, September 1: Childhood Cancer Awareness Night

12. Friday, September 15: Pride at the Park, presented by George's Coney Island

Other cool, fun theme games include the following:

1. April 1-2: Kids Opening Weekend, presented by JetBlue

2. Saturday, April 15: Bark in the Park

3. Sunday, April 16: Marvel Super Hero Day

4. Thursday, May 4: May the Fourth Be with You

5. Sunday, June 11: WooSox players wear "Worcester Ruby Legs" jerseys

6. Tuesday, July 25: Tooth Day, presented by Simply Orthodontics and New England Oral Surgery

7. Sunday, July 30: Pirates, Princes, and Princesses Day

8. Saturday, August 12: PawSox Heritage Day

9. Sunday, August 13: Bark in the Park

10. Thursday, August 17: WooSox players wear "Wicked Worms of Worcester" jerseys

11. Sunday, August 20: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond

12. September 12-September 17: Fan Appreciation Week

Tickets for all spring games-Opening Day and April & May-are on sale now at WooSox.com, by calling (508) 500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office during regular business hours.

Opening Day on Friday, March 31, will mark the earliest a Red Sox Triple-A team has ever begun a season. The WooSox will face the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A, New York Mets) at 4:05 p.m., followed by "UniBank Fireworks" right after the game.

