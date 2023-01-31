New WooSox Rewards Point System Announced

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox today announced the point system for their WooSox Rewards, the all-new, all-encompassing, re-launched free fan loyalty program, presented by Window World, that allows fans to earn points that can be redeemed for more than 100 prizes and unique, priceless experiences. The program was announced November 30, 2022.

Fans earn points just for attending games and for purchasing food and drink, and can now enjoy a variety of gifts and experiences with specified point totals. When they redeem (use) their points, their available total decreases by the corresponding amount.

"The Hot 100" ranges from a free ice cream or burger to a Ceremonial First Pitch or a trip to Spring Training in Florida.

All members of the club's current affinity programs-the Worcester Red Sox Booster Club, the WooU Student Program, and the WooCrew presented by Shaw's-are automatically enrolled and their accrued points carry over. New users will be able to join by downloading a new WooSox Rewards app set to debut March 1, 2023.

Offering a "low tech" option, the WooSox also offer fans a free physical membership card by calling (508) 500-1000 or by emailing [email protected] The cards will be available at home games, at the revamped "WooSox Rewards World Headquarters" to be located on the First Base Plaza.

"WooSox Rewards is bigger, better, and bolder," said Red Sox Hall of Famer Larry Lucchino, Chairman and Principal Owner of the WooSox. "We have spent some productive time imagining experiences you just can't get anywhere else, and we think fans will find these rewards new, different, and cool."

Fans can earn 100 points for attending Opening Weekend, Friday, March 31-April 2, 2023, when the WooSox face the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A, New York Mets) to open the season.

For the rest of the home games in WooSox '23, fans receive 20 points for each game they attend. In addition, fans receive one point for every dollar of Polar Park purchases of concessions and merchandise, including Polar Park events and visits on off days. (Suite purchases are excluded.) Fans receive 40 points for attending a "Woof Woof Wednesday Night," when fans are invited to bring their pooches to Polar Park. In addition, on Double Points Wednesdays, fans earn two points for every dollar spent on concessions and merchandise.

The club also plans to invite fans to earn points by patronizing their partners and neighbors in the Canal District, with more information to be announced in March.

Fans will also receive 25 points for celebrating their birthdays.

Three tiers of membership, based on the number of points amassed each year, include gifts and benefits for crossing various point thresholds. Leadoff Hitters receive Bronze Cards and a welcome as the WooSox Rewards Member of the Game after reaching 1,000 points. All-Star Members receive Silver Cards and a free WooSox Rewards cap when crossing the 3,000-point threshold. Hall of Fame Members receive Gold Cards and a free WooSox Rewards t-shirt and recognition in a pre-game ceremony on the field after crossing the 5,000-point threshold.

Full Season Ticket Members earn 500 points for enrolling into program. Half Season Ticket Members receive 200 points, and Mini Plan Holders receive 50 points. Three Mini Plan options are now available at WooSox.com or by calling (508) 500-1000. Season Ticket Members will also continue to receive exclusive gifts and experiences.

At the end of 2023, the fan to accrue the most points, regardless of how many points the fan has redeemed, will be honored as "The WooSox Rewards Fan of the Year."

In their second season in Worcester, the WooSox led all of Minor League Baseball in tickets sold and sold out more than half of their 73 home games (42) at Polar Park. A more extravagant and available fan loyalty program is just one of many ways the club will provide "even more to do and see in WooSox '23."

THE HOT 100 NEW WOOSOX REWARDS

(prizes, experiences, and point thresholds are subject to change and updates)

Points necessary to redeem prizes and experiences:

1. Enjoy a cupcake on your birthday 0 points; everyone gets one

2. Enjoy an Ice Cream

100

3. Enjoy Cotton Candy

150

4. Enjoy Ballpark Nachos with Jalapenos 150

5. Devour an All-American Burger 150

6. Munch on an order of Chicken Tenders 200

7. Skip the line for Run the Bases (for WooCrew members)

250

8. Wear a new WooSox Hat 500

9. Pick one Free Item (from a selected menu) in the WooSox Baseball Store

500

10. Enjoy presents from Mystery Gift Bags 500

11. Receive gifts from WooSox Corporate Partners 500

12. Take a personal Polar Park Tour for Four 500

13. See your name in lights on a Scoreboard Message

500

14. Play the instrument of your choice with the WooSox Band

500

15. Step on the field during Batting Practice sponsored by Shaw's (space limited)

500

16. Clean up the field after fireworks

500

17. Assist a mascot at a game: Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, or Roberto the Rocket

1,000

18. Enjoy an event with Players & Front Office (for a group of Rewards redeemers)

1,000

19. Lead the singing of "Sweet Caroline" on the Dugout Rooftop 1,000

20. Grab a vintage Bobblehead

1,000

21. Attend a WooSox DOG Meeting (a "Day of Game" front office preparation meeting)

1,000

22. Be the WooSox Rewards Member of the Game after reaching Lead-Off hitter threshold of

1,000

23. Enjoy the "WooSox Lunch Box" with the Chairman or President

1,500

24. Be part of the group that says, "Play Ball!"

2,000

25. Collect a signed Vintage Bobblehead 2,000

26. Participate in Piggy Bank Pursuit on the field between innings

2,000

27. Be the National Grid Power Hitter or Power Kid between innings

2,000

28. Be the Polar Pong participant on the field between innings

2,000

29. Receive a Baseball Autographed by a member of the WooSox 2,000

30. Wear a WooSox Rewards polo shirt

3,000

31. Receive a WooSox Rewards hat when you reach the All-Star threshold of

3,000

32. Wear a WooSox Rewards hoodie 4,000

33. Receive a WooSox Rewards t-shirt when you reach the Hall of Famer threshold of

5,000

34. Be recognized in a pre-game ceremony when you reach the Hall of Famer threshold of

5,000

35. Enjoy a $100 merchandise shopping spree at the Team Store 5,000

36. Have a Duck Boat Party for up to 10 children at a WooSox game-enjoy mascot visits, one

hot dog per person, chips, cookies, and a Polar Beverage

5,000

37. Enjoy 4 seats on the Worcester Wall for a game

5,000

38. Sit in 9 different seats in 9 different innings

5,000

39. Receive 2 Free tickets to a Polar Park Event (from our menu) 5,000

40. Delight in a DCU Club Pre-Game Buffet Dinner for 2 and DCU Club tickets

5,000

41. Participate in T-Shirt Toss on the field between innings (and get one)

5,000

42. Ride the Blue Woo Shuttle as it presents the Game Ball to the Mound

5,000

43. Ride the Diamond Auto truck that circles the field between innings

5,000

44. Enjoy being the Table Talk Pie in the Sky participant between innings

5,000

45. Have a Party of 10 on the Fan Deck (tickets & $10 loaded value)

5,000

46. Wave the "WooSox Win" flag with Smiley Ball after a win

5,000

47. Be the Junior Announcer on the PA System for a half-inning

5,000

48. Spend 1 inning in the Control Room (and see your name on the scoreboard)

5,000

49. Pose for a Photo with a WooSox player 5,000

50. Skip the Line to meet a player in the Diner

5,000

51. Pick the song of the day and hit the button to play with the DJ

5,000

52. Present the Game Ball to the Mound 5,000

53. Dress as an Umpire and Call the Ceremonial First Pitch

5,000

54. Receive a Personalized WooSox Jersey 5,000

55. Experience the Robin Hood Program-a last-minute upgrade to 2 Dugout Seats

5,000

56. Have a VIP Tour for 4 of the Jimmy Fund and 4 tickets to a Red Sox game at Fenway Park

10,000

57. Enjoy Dining on the Diamond (for up to 10)

10,000

58. Lay the Bases on the field (for 5 who redeem)

10,000

59. Be the Grounds Crew SuperFan of the Day (shadow them)

10,000

60. Enjoy a Private Suite for 10 plus $10 Loaded Value on Polar Park Movie Night

10,000

61. Experience 2 innings in the Broadcast Booth 10,000

62. Enjoy 3 innings in the Photo Pit 10,000

63. Have the mascot visit you in your home or school

10,000

64. Receive authentic Game Worn Batting Gloves 10,000

65. Shag Flies during Batting Practice

10,000

66. Enjoy 4 tickets for a game at Fenway Park

10,000

67. Watch fireworks from the field 10,000

68. Throw a Ceremonial First Pitch 15,000

69. Receive an authentic Game Worn Jersey

15,000

70. Receive an authentic Game Used Broken Bat 15,000

71. Enjoy being an Honorary Batboy/Batgirl

15,000

72. Enjoy WooSox Tee Time--3 swings at a baseball on a tee at home plate before the game

15,000

73. Take a Clubhouse Tour before the players arrive

15,000

74. Enjoy dinner for 5 in the President's Suite

15,000

75. Watch a game in the Press Box 15,000

76. Experience "Down in Front"-5 front row seats behind home plate

15,000

77. Be the Unofficial Official Scorer for a Game

18,000

78. Attend the Manager's Press Conference before a game

20,000

79. Take Batting Practice on the field (on a non game day)

20,000

80. Shag Flies on the field (on a non game day)

20,000

81. Play catch with a WooSox Player

20,000

82. Get a Shirt off the Back of a Player on the last day

20,000

83. Enjoy the "WooSox Lunch Box " (a casual lunch for 2 kids) with a player

20,000

84. Receive a Personalized bat

20,000

85. Enjoy a pre-game Dinner in the Board Room for 15:

20,000

86. Enjoy dinner for 4 with a WooSox Player

25,000

87. Be a Sideline Reporter guest 25,000

88. Enjoy dinner and a game with Larry Lucchino in Suite 14

25,000

89. Enjoy dinner and a game without Larry Lucchino in Suite 14

26,000

90. Be a Coach for a day-wear the uniform and assist WooSox Coaches 30,000

91. Be a Clubbie for a day-work in the Clubhouse 30,000

92. Take the Field with the Players 30,000

93. Catch a pitch-Catch a WooSox Pitcher while he throws on the side

30,000

94. Face the Ace-Take your swings against a WooSox player or coach

40,000

95. Land on Free Parking for a game in the Players Parking Lot

50,000

96. Interview the Player of the Game on the Field 50,000

97. Enjoy a Game at Fenway Park in Larry Lucchino's spectacular seats

50,000

98. Travel for two to see the WooSox on the Road (transportation, hotel, and tickets)

100,000

99. Travel for Two to the Triple-A Championship Game (2022's was in Las Vegas)

100,000

100.Enjoy a wonderful trip for two at a Spring Training Weekend

100,000

