WooSox Spotlight Brazilian Culture at 8th and Final Wepas Game of 2023 Season

September 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - Marking the final series of the season at Polar Park, the Worcester Red Sox thanked the true MVP of the year, the fans. "Super Duper Fan Appreciation Week" included gifts, surprises, activities, and of course, the last great Latin American celebration in Polar Park.

For the 8th and final Wepas game of WooSox '23, presented by La Mega Radio, the WooSox spotlighted the culture of Brazil. The Copa de la Diversión is a Minor League Baseball initiative that promotes the sport and connects teams with Hispanic/Latino communities. For these games, teams adopt a culturally-relevant identity and personality.

Wepas games always have a culinary specialty from the countries honored. On this occasion, Salgabom Snacks, a Brazilian food restaurant based in Worcester, offered the traditional "salgadinhos," fried dough balls filled with cheese and corn.

To begin the afternoon, DJ Jensky from La Mega Radio welcomed fans in the DCU Plaza at Gate D just like every other Wepas game of the season. As tradition, an artistic show began the pregame ceremonies--a capoeira exhibition by Mass Capoeira Culture Center. Capoeira is a martial art from Brazil that combines dance, music, and acrobatics.

Gabriel Albuquerque sang the Brazilian National Anthem and Natalia Hubner performed her version of the Star-Spangled Banner. Raquel Santos and Isaque Candido Andrade waved the flags of the countries.

The other personalities honored at the pregame ceremony were the WPI Brazilian Student Association, the Clark University Latin American Student Organization, and Suely DiBara representing the Worcester Brazilian Festival.

Polar Beverages' "Heart of Worcester" honor, the recognition that honors individuals and organizations that work with the community and are active agents of change, went to the Latino Education Institute of Worcester State University. The organization's mission is to improve the academic performance and well-being of Latino students grades K-16 and their families in the City of Worcester.

The institute was created in response to a call to action from the Worcester Latino Student Work Coalition. The coalition--a grassroots group representing community and elected leaders, concerned parents, and educators--outlined strategies to improve educational outcomes for Latino students.

Cecilia Brito Ferreira ended ceremonies with the shout of "Play Ball!" followed by the first pitch that started the game. Unfortunately, Los Wepas couldn't get the win against the Syracuse Mets, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets, falling 7-2.

Jordan Sealy-Ashford, the WooSox' marketing coordinator, oversees organizing and making the theme nights of the different Latin American cultures a reality. For Sealy-Ashford, the planning of these games represents a series of responsibilities full of satisfaction.

"It is an honor to be entrusted with the role of coordinating a full season of Wepas games," he said. "Since 2021 during my early days as an intern, I have been involved in the planning and execution of Wepas programming. Most of my assignments at the time were focused on marketing, as I took on projects such as researching best practices at Minor League Baseball on the Copa de la Diversion initiative, creating the Wepas homepage on the official WooSox website, and creating bilingual brochures to help penetrate the Spanish-speaking market."

One of the best rewards for Sealy-Ashford to be at the helm of this project is the relationships he has been able to forge throughout the season.

"Throughout this year's Wepas games, the broad smiles, warm hugs and moments of pride are constant reminders that Polar Park has become an inclusive environment that promotes diversity and celebrates culture," Sealy-Ashford continued. "I grew up playing baseball with teammates and opponents from different life stories. So having the opportunity to make a positive impact by fostering this kind of relationship with the community is an invaluable experience."

In addition to the creation of the Wepas Committee formed by members of the Massachusetts Latino community, the WooSox are building up the potential to bring the message of the Wepas to more ears.

"The Wepas games have attracted many different participants and honorees through the gates of Polar Park!" Sealy-Ashford said. "When I see the familiar faces of Wepas Advisory Committee members, there is always a smile on both sides."

According to Sealy-Ashford, this relationship transitioned into a beautiful friendship that transcends the boundaries of the ballpark.

"I have met many of the members by my first name and we can talk about many things from baseball to recent events in the Latino community and their most recent recommendations on the best places to eat in the area," he said. "As the Advisory Committee helps us reach out more deeply to Worcester's Latino population, I am confident that we will be able to continue to develop strong bonds with more members of the Latino community!"

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.