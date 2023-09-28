Bisons Release 2024 Game Times, Announce Dates for Star Wars Night, School Kids Day

The Buffalo Bisons today released their game times for the 2024 season, with Opening Day at Sahlen Field just 183 days away; Friday, March 29 with a 2:05 p.m. first pitch against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Fans can find an updated and downloadable schedule on Bisons.com. 2024 Season Tickets, Group Party Areas and select Ticket Packages will go on sale starting Monday, November 13.

Bisons fans will find a new game time for the majority of those amazing Buffalo summer nights we all love. Starting June 11 and through August, home night games at Sahlen Field will begin at 6:35 p.m., allowing all fans to enjoy a night out at the ballpark while also giving families the ability to take in everything a trip to Sahlen Field has to experience. The lone exception to this will be fridaynightbash!® games, which will remain at 7:05 p.m. to accommodate the team's expanded pregame Happy Hour.

With the game times revealed, the Bisons are also announcing that this year's School Kids Day is Thursday, May 23 with an 11:05 a.m. morning start against St. Paul. Star Wars Night Episode XV will be the following Saturday, May 25 against the Saints (6:05 p.m.). The 28th annual KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra returns Wednesday, July 3 with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch vs. Rochester.

Other highlights of the Bisons 2024 Game Schedule include:

Matinee 1:05 p.m. first pitches for both Mother's Day (May 12) and Father's Day (June 16) at Sahlen Field.

13 Weekends at Sahlen Field with 39 of 75 home games (52%) to be played on either a Friday, a Saturday or a Sunday.

12 Honda fridaynightbash!® games with evening first pitches of 6:05 p.m. (April, May, September) and 7:05 p.m. (June-August).

11 'Funday' Sundays with 1:05 p.m. starts and postgame Kids Run the Bases.

Six weekday matinee games on from April - August with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch.

The Bisons season-opening homestand of March 29-31 represents the first time the Herd will play home games in March in franchise history.

The Bisons will not have a game on Monday, April 8, but will be hosting a special event for fans to view the 2024 Solar Eclipse (details to be announced).

A full 2024 promotional schedule is to be announced. For more information, fans should visit Bisons.com.

