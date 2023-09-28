Bulls Fall to Tides 7-0 in Decisive Game Three of IL Championship

NORFOLK, VA - Bulls second baseman Ronny Simon smashed two hits, however Tides third baseman Coby Mayo mashed four hits and drove in four runs while Norfolk pitchers Cade Povich, Kyle Dowdy, Wandisson Charles and Nick Vespi fired a shutout to defeat Durham 7-0 in the deciding Game Three of the International League Championship Series on Thursday evening at Harbor Park.

The victory gives the Tides their sixth International League title and first since 1985. The series defeat marks the first time a team other than the Bulls have won the International League title since the 2019 campaign when the Columbus Clippers earned that year's league crown by defeating Durham in four games in the Governors' Cup Finals.

Mayo got Norfolk on the board in the opening frame with a ground-rule double to right before coming across on a fielder's choice as part of a three-run first. Two innings later, Mayo would lace a leadoff single before eventually coming across on 1B Lewin Diaz's RBI single to center to extend the margin to four before Tides SS Jackson Holliday smashed a solo homer in the eighth before Mayo smashed his fourth hit of the night with a two-run shot to right. Durham would put a baserunner on base in all nine innings at bat, however were unable to bring a run across.

Simon (2-2, 1 BB) was the lone Bulls batter to record a multi-hit effort, reaching base three times. Mayo (3-3, 2 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI), meanwhile, paced all hitters with his four knocks while LF Connor Norby (2-5, 2 R) added two hits.

Dowdy (3.0 IP, 2 BB, 2 SO) earned the victory with his three shutout innings, combining with Povich (4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, 4 SO), Charles (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 1 SO) and Vespi (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 1 SO) for the shutout. Bulls lefty Jalen Beeks (1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO) suffered the loss.

The Bulls begin the 2024 campaign on the road before beginning their home slate at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday April 3 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. For more information on the 2024 season, please visit DurhamBulls.com.

