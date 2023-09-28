IronPigs Announce 2024 Game Times and Full Schedule

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs have announced game times for their 2024 home schedule in addition to releasing their full 2024 schedule, including road games. A full IronPigs promotional schedule consisting of giveaways, appearances, and more will be announced later. Opening Day will be Friday, March 29th, at 6:05 p.m. when the IronPigs host the Worcester Red Sox at Coca-Cola Park.

The following is a breakdown of game times for Lehigh Valley IronPigs Home Games in 2024:

Tuesday through Thursday games April 9 through June 23 and August 27 through September 19 will be played at 6:45 p.m. except for Tuesday, May 7 (11:00 a.m.), and Tuesday, May 21 (11:00 a.m.)

Tuesday through Thursday games June 18 through August 22 will be played at 7:05 p.m. except for Wednesday July 3 (split admission doubleheader, 1:35 p.m. and 7:05 p.m.) and Wednesday, July 9 (11:00 a.m.)

Friday games will be played at 7:05 p.m., except for Friday, March 29 (6:05 p.m.)

Saturday games will be played at 6:35 p.m., except for Saturday, March 30 (4:35 p.m.)

Sunday games will be played at 1:35 p.m. except for Sunday, May 26 (6:35 p.m.), Sunday, July 14 (1:05 p.m.), Sunday, September 1 (6:35 p.m.) and Sunday, September 22 (1:05 p.m.)

Monday will once again be the universal off-day in the International League. The IronPigs will play a split admission doubleheader on Wednesday, July 3 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

The IronPigs will be playing a 150-game season with a slate of 75 home games and 75 road games. Lehigh Valley will be playing on Mother's Day (May 12th) and the IronPigs will also be home Easter Weekend (March 29th-31st), Memorial Day Weekend (May 24th-May 26th) and Labor Day Weekend (August 30th-September 1st). The IronPigs home schedule consists of three three-game homestands, nine six-game homestands, and one 12-game homestand

The IronPigs will travel to the following opponents in the 2024 season:

Buffalo Bisons (September 3-8)

Columbus Clippers (May 28-June 2)

Durham Bulls (June 25-June 30)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (July 30-August 4)

Norfolk Tides (May 14-19)

Rochester Red Wings (April 2-7, July 23-28)

Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders (April 16-21, July 4-6, September 10-15)

Syracuse Mets (June 11-16)

Worcester Red Sox (April 30-May 5, August 13-18)

