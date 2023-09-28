Red Wings and Milo Triumph in 'Milo Making a Difference' Campaign

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings and their late beloved Bat Dog, Milo, are pleased to announce the success of the 'Milo Making a Difference' campaign. The initiative, which aimed to raise $10,000 for two local organizations - Honor Flight of Rochester and the Veterans Outreach Center - has overwhelmingly surpassed its goal, raising a grand total of $18,128 during the 2023 Red Wings season.

"We are incredibly moved by the outpouring of support from our community and fans, who have helped us exceed our fundraising goal for this important cause. Milo, once again, proved to be not just a crowd-pleaser on the field but also a significant force for positive change in our community." - DAN MASON, General Manager, Rochester Red Wings.

A significant contribution to the campaign came from the Flower City Group, who generously donated $50 for every bat retrieved by Milo during the season, totaling $6,400.

"Flower City Group is proud to have been a part of this successful campaign alongside everyone's favorite Goodest Boy. Witnessing the community come together to support our local veterans has been an honor, and we are thrilled that the funds raised have far exceeded expectations. Seeing the lovable Milo bring so much joy and unity to our community while significantly contributing to such a noble cause has been a heartwarming experience for us all." - STEVE SCHULD, CEO, Flower City Group.

The funds raised will greatly assist Honor Flight of Rochester and Veterans Outreach Center in continuing their vital work in the community, providing essential services to veterans free of charge.

In addition to funds raised from fans and community partners, a portion of the proceeds from Milo merchandise sold in the Red Wings team store this season was contributed to the campaign.

"It's moving to see Milo's friends and fans continued support in fulfilling his legacy and making an impact in this community. I know he's looking down on us all wagging his tail and doing that smile he always does" - JOSH SNYDER, Milo's Dad.

The 2023 season's fundraising success follows Milo's previous accomplishments in raising funds for various organizations. In the past years, Milo helped raise thousands of dollars for the Wounded Veterans Foundation, T.A.P.S (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors), the Bivona Child Advocacy Center, and the Society for the Protection and Care of Children (SPCC).

The Rochester Red Wings extend their heartfelt thanks to all who made the 'Milo Making a Difference' campaign a triumph and look forward to more opportunities to make a positive impact in the future.

