WooSox Foundation Spreads Love on Valentine's Day, First Anniversary of "Tyler's Teammates" Program

The Worcester Red Sox began their Valentine's Day by visiting senior citizens at the Saint Francis Adult Day Center in Worcester, where mascots Smiley Ball and Woofster the WonderDog spread cheer to residents throughout the entire Thorne Street facility. The WooSox Foundation distributed roses, baseball caps, and other WooSox trinkets before traveling 20 minutes north to the Sterling Senior Center, where the club made several more new friends.

The day concluded at Worcester's Elm Park Elementary School, where the team donated baseball equipment to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the WooSox Foundation's "Tyler's Teammates" program, established in memory of Tyler Trudell, the 13-year-old Paxton Little Leaguer who peacefully passed away in his sleep on May 13, 2021. On Valentine's Day last year, at Paxton Center School, the WooSox Foundation announced its partnership with the family of Tyler Trudell.

Team mascots Smiley Ball and Woofster the WonderDog and club officials played Wiffle Ball with kids during recess, and information on how to sign up for Little League in Worcester was distributed to all of the youngsters on hand.

The afternoon at Elm Park was also spent stocking a food pantry that the club helped create this past September in collaboration with the Juniper Outreach Foundation, a local nonprofit that helps combat food insecurity in Worcester Public Schools. Juniper's Executive Director, Julie McDonald, helped the WooSox stock the pantry and distribute the food to Elm Park students.

Those seeking more information about the "Tyler's Teammates" program and other WooSox community initiatives may visit WooSoxFoundation.org.

