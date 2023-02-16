Quenton Nelson Blocking Cancer: Celebrity Softball Game Coming to Victory Field in July

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced that the Quenton Nelson Blocking Cancer Celebrity Softball Game will be held at Victory Field on Saturday, July 22. Nelson, an All-Pro offensive lineman for the Indianapolis Colts, is partnering with the V Foundation for Cancer Research to host the third annual Quenton Nelson Blocking Cancer event presented by Gregor Private Wealth Group at Merrill Lynch.

"We are excited to utilize Victory Field while helping Quenton Nelson raise money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and general manager. "Our organization is honored to contribute to such an impactful initiative as we all share the common goal to strike out cancer."

The Quenton Nelson Blocking Cancer event begins on Friday, July 21 at the Lucas Estate with an exciting program and one-of-a-kind auction items available for bid to attendees. The Celebrity Softball Game on July 22 will include special appearances from Indianapolis Colts players. Tickets to the dinner and game will be sold separately.

The drive to save lives and find cures for cancer is at the heart of the V Foundation's mission. All funds raised will go toward game-changing cancer research dedicated to therapeutic resistance. With fans' support, the Quenton Nelson Blocking Cancer event will help accelerate the pace of research today so more lives are saved tomorrow.

