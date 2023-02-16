Bats Announce Promotions Schedule for 2023 Season

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats today announced the release of the 2023 Promotional Schedule. The upcoming season is packed with special events, theme nights, giveaways, fireworks and more.

The Bats open the season on March 31 in Nashville before coming home for Opening Night at Louisville Slugger Field against the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday, April 4 at 6:35 pm E.T. To celebrate the start of a new season, the Bats will host an Opening Weekend Block Party along Main St. prior to the game on Friday, April 7. The Block Party will feature special National Beer Day promotions, live music and food trucks.

Thunder Day at Louisville Slugger Field, presented by Koorsen Fire and Security, will take place on Saturday, April 22. As always, fans can enjoy a unique Thunder experience with a Bats baseball game (vs. Charlotte Knights at 2:05 pm E.T.), the air show, a postgame concert and a great view of the Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show.

New to the 2023 season, the Bats today announced a 5-Game Plan season ticket package which includes seats to five specially themed games. The games included in this ticket plan are Redbirds Night on Saturday, May 13; (Muhammed) Ali Festival Night on Saturday, June 3; Star Wars Night on Saturday, June 17; Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 3 and Mash & Bash Night on Saturday, July 22.

In addition, any fan with a season ticket plan of 5-games and up (5-Game Plan, 7-Game Plan, Weekend Plus Plan, Half Season Plan and Full Season Plan) will receive exclusive gifts of a Redbirds color change cup, a limited-edition Mashers hat and a special bobblehead to be announced later. Plan holders will receive information about how to pick up each exclusive gift at a later time.

In addition to the exclusive gifts, the Bats will offer many giveaway items to the general public, while supplies last, with tickets to games such as a magnet schedule, limited edition hats, a team card set and more!

Season-long promotions such as $2 Menu Tuesdays, Senior Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays™ and Kids Days Sundays will make their return this season along with fan favorite theme nights such as Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, Mashers, Copa de la Diversion, Dog Nights and even the Mint Juleps.

All individual game tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 1 at 10 am E.T. Season ticket plans as well as Thunder tickets are currently available for purchase.

For more information on the 2023 Promo Schedule or to purchase tickets, fans can visit batsbaseball.com or call (502) 212-2287.

