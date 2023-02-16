Gwinnett Stripers Announce 2023 Promotions Calendar

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - With only 43 days remaining until the earliest Opening Night in team history on March 31, the Gwinnett Stripers today announced their 2023 Promotions Calendar. The full slate of giveaways, fireworks shows, theme nights, special appearances, and weekly promotions currently scheduled for the 2023 season at Coolray Field can be viewed now at GoStripers.com/Promotions.

Single-game tickets for Opening Weekend at Coolray Field (March 31-April 2 vs. Jacksonville) are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets. Single-game tickets for all other 2023 home games will go on sale to the public during the Preseason Party on Sunday, February 26.

Giveaways

The Stripers' 75-game home schedule is highlighted by 10 giveaways for fans of all ages, including three bobbleheads and five wearable items:

March 31: 2023 Schedule Cling, presented by Georgia Power (first 2,500 fans)

April 1: Clear Fanny Pack, presented by Gwinnett Daily Post (first 2,000 fans)

April 15: Atlanta Black Crackers T-Shirt (first 2,000 fans)

April 29: Xolos de Gwinnett Sugar Skull Bobblehead, presented by Georgia Power (first 1,000 fans)

May 27: Phil Niekro Shirt (first 2,000 fans)

June 24: Matt Olson "Hometown" Braves Bobblehead, presented by Coca-Cola (first 2,000 fans)

July 8: Gwinnett Peaches Replica Jersey, presented by Coca-Cola (first 2,000 fans)

July 22: "Leaping Fish" Bobblehead, presented by Coolray Heating & Air (first 2,500 fans)

September 9: Stripers Straw Hat, presented by Coolray Heating & Air (first 2,000 fans)

September 23: Xolos de Gwinnett Sugar Skull Bobblehead, presented by Georgia Power (first 1,500 fans)

Additionally, the Stripers will host two giveaways specifically for kids aged 12 and under:

May 6 (Star Wars Night): Glowsaber (first 500 kids)

August 26: "Reel It In Relay" T-Shirt, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors (first 500 kids)

Fireworks Shows

Coolray Field will host 14 post-game fireworks shows in all, including 13 Fireworks Fridays plus an Independence Day extravaganza on July 4.

Each Fireworks Friday display is the thrilling conclusion of a theme night, including Opening Night (March 31), Faith & Family Night (April 14), Halfway to Halloween (April 28), Cinco de Mayo (May 5), Salute to Armed Forces (May 26), Shutout Cancer Night (June 9), Princess & Pirate Night (June 23), Heart of Gwinnett Night (July 7), Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond (July 21), Outdoors Night (August 4), Salute to First Responders (August 25), Pink in the Park (September 8), and Fan Appreciation Night (September 22).

Special Appearances

The Stripers will welcome Atlanta Braves legend and two-time National League Most Valuable Player Dale Murphy to the ballpark on June 10. Murphy will sign autographs and meet with fans during the game.

On August 5, JJ and Cody from the popular children's series "CoComelon™" will be on hand for meet-and-greets and pictures.

Specialty Jerseys & Auctions

The Stripers will break away from their regular uniforms for four unique Specialty Jersey nights this season. Game-used Specialty Jerseys will be available for purchase via online auction at GoStripers.com, including:

May 26: Camo Jerseys (Salute to Armed Forces)

July 4: Patriotic Jerseys (Independence Day)

July 21: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Jerseys

September 8: Pink Jerseys, presented by Northside Hospital (Pink in the Park)

Xolos de Gwinnett

For the fourth straight season, the Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett, honoring the culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities for MiLB's Copa de la Diversión. There are six Xolos dates in all: April 29, May 5, June 7, July 5, August 2, and September 23.

Weekly Promotions

No matter what day of the week it is, there's always something exciting going on at Coolray Field. This year's Weekly Promotions include:

Family Value Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Air): Hot dogs for $2, desserts for $1.

Wet Nose Wednesday (presented by Sahlen's): Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank.

Thirsty Thursday™ (presented by Michelob Ultra): Select 12-ounce domestic beers for $2 each (fans must be age 21 and older).

Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display follows each Friday night game.

Giveaway Saturday: Premium Giveaways at the gates on select Saturdays.

Sunday Funday: A special 1:05 p.m. game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

All Thirsty Thursday™ games will be enhanced with all-you-can-eat food buffets, specialty pack items, or community group themes, including:

April 13: Chicken Wing Buffet

April 27: Georgia Southern University Hat Pack (includes an Eagles/Stripers co-branded adjustable hat)

May 4: AAPI Heritage Night

May 25: Mexican Food Buffet

June 8: Pride Night Pack (includes Stripers Pride-themed clear backpack)

June 22: Shrimp Boil Buffet (for Margaritaville Night at the Park)

July 6: BBQ Rib Buffet

July 20: Fish Fry Buffet

August 3: University of Georgia Hat Pack (includes a Bulldogs/Stripers co-branded adjustable hat)

August 24: Nashville Hot Chicken Buffet

September 7: Frank 'N Stein Pack (includes a Stripers Beer Stein)

September 21: Georgia State University Hat Pack (includes a Panthers/Stripers co-branded adjustable hat)

More promotions may be added to the calendar in advance of the season. All promotions, dates, and times are subject to change.

Nine of the Stripers' biggest promotional nights can be secured now with a Hook, 9, & Sinker Pack. Each pack includes a Field Box or Infield Box seat for nine of the Stripers' most popular games, including Opening Night (March 31), Star Wars Night (May 6), four Fireworks Nights (including July 4), and three guaranteed Premium Giveaways (including a "Leaping Fish" Bobblehead on July 22). The pack also includes a Home Run Porch ticket to the Atlanta Braves' May 21 game vs. the Seattle Mariners at Truist Park. Over $260 in value, packs can be purchased starting at just $135 at GoStripers.com/hook9sinker.

