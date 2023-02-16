Tides Open Application Period for Youth Field Makeover

The Norfolk Tides today announced the opening of the submission period for the Youth Field Makeover Project. Organizations must apply by February 28 to be considered for the project. To submit, please send one photo and a one-paragraph description about your field in an email to Heather McKeating at hmckeating@norfolktides.com.

In 2022, the Tides' grounds crew and front office staff traveled to the Suffolk Youth Athletic Association and Virginia Beach Little League to makeover their baseball fields. The Tides staff works from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The potential renovations include regrading the field, leveling the field and then topping it with turface, dugouts and redoing the bleachers.

Since the inaugural renovation in 2012, the Tides have renovated 17 local fields: Eason's Crossroads (Gates, NC), Ocean View Little League (Norfolk), Smithfield Recreation Association (Smithfield), Bennett's Creek Little League (Suffolk), Phoebus Little League (Hampton), Shore Little League (Nassawadox), Cradock Little League (Portsmouth), Little Creek National (Norfolk), Gloucester Youth Baseball (Gloucester), Surry County Pony Baseball (Surry), Deer Park Youth Field (Newport News), Plaza Little League (Virginia Beach), Thalia/Malibu Baseball (Virginia Beach), Churchland Little League (Portsmouth), Albemarle (North Carolina), Suffolk Youth Athletic Association (Suffolk) and Virginia Beach Little League (Virginia Beach).

The project is made possible thanks to the Tides Youth Baseball Fund, a program established by the Tides in 1990 as a way to raise money for youth baseball and softball programs in Hampton Roads. The Youth Baseball Fund is partially financed by scoreboard announcements at Harbor Park throughout the season, and those wishing to make a donation directly to the Youth Baseball Fund can do so via norfolkides.com under the "Harbor Park" section.

