WooSox Announce 2022 Schedule

August 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Worcester Red Sox today announced their 2022 schedule, an expanded 144-game slate including 72 home games at Polar Park (up from the 65-game home schedule this season). The WooSox open the 2022 season on Tuesday, April 5 in Jacksonville, FL against the Jumbo Shrimp (AAA-Miami) for a 6-game series from April 5-10. (WooSox Nation may want to consider booking airfare to Jacksonville as we are told Florida is pretty nice that time of year!).

The WooSox will play their home opener at Polar Park on Tuesday, April 12 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (AAA-Philadelphia). Opening Week will feature games daily through Sunday, April 17. The WooSox will end their season on the first day of fall, Wednesday, September 21 at home vs. the Syracuse Mets.

After playing only the five foes in their own division in 2021, the WooSox will, for the first time, play five more teams in '22. Polar Park will welcome the famed Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay) and Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit), as well as the Charlotte Knights (White Sox). Worcester jerseys will also debut in Jacksonville, FL (Miami) and Norfolk, VA (Baltimore), all in the Southeast Division. The WooSox will also visit the Mud Hens, who play in the Midwest Division.

The 2022 Triple-A East schedule again features 6-game series Tuesdays through Sundays. The WooSox will also play three Monday games- a special Fourth of July game at Polar Park to start a week against the New York Yankees' Triple-A club from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre; a Labor Day road game at Lehigh Valley on September 5; and the opener of a special three-game season-ending weeknight series against the Syracuse Mets at Polar Park, September 19-21.

The WooSox will also have one other 3-game series, also at home vs. the Syracuse Mets - a mid-summer weekend series July 22-24, just after the four-day Triple-A All-Star break.

For the second straight year, Mondays will be scheduled off-days for every team (with the three WooSox exceptions, July 4, September 5, and September 19).

Along with an increase to a total of 144 games for every team in 2022 (up from 130 in 2021), the WooSox will face twice as many opponents in 2022 (10 teams) as they did in 2021 when they played their five Triple-A East Northeast Division rivals all season.

"We are excited to have such iconic minor league teams as the Durham Bulls, Toledo Mud Hens, and Charlotte Knights visit Worcester next season," said club President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "Whether we first learned of them in 'Bull Durham,' on 'M*A*S*H,' or simply in the agate of the sports pages, these teams and their fans give our city more opportunities to welcome visitors and show our pride, our history, and our resurgence."

Worcester will still meet their division rivals regularly as they play Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees), Buffalo (Toronto), and Syracuse (Mets) a total of 24 times each (12 at home & 12 away) as well as Lehigh Valley (Phillies) and Rochester (Washington) a total of 18 times each (Lehigh Valley 6 at home & 12 away and Rochester 12 at home & 6 away). The WooSox are not slated to face the other 10 teams in Triple-A East in 2022.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.