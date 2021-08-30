Homestand Highlights: Stripers to Give Away Austin Riley "Bow-Hunting" Bobbleheads on Outdoors Night

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers host the Memphis Redbirds at Coolray Field for a six-game series from August 31 to September 5. The homestand includes Pink in the Park and Fireworks Friday (September 3), and an Austin Riley "Bow-Hunting" Bobblehead Giveaway on Outdoors Night (September 4).

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, August 31 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Family Value Tuesday: Hot dogs for $2 and desserts for $1 every Tuesday night, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling.

Wednesday, September 1 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank presented by New Country 101.5 FM. Upgrade to a Doggie Bag which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers dog bowl for $14.

Thursday, September 2 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each, presented by Michelob Ultra.

Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett, honoring the culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities for MiLB's Copa de la Diversión.

Friday, September 3 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Pink in the Park, presented by Northside Hospital: The Stripers will raise awareness for breast cancer and show support to those in our community who have been affected by this terrible disease.

Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display will follow the game.

Saturday, September 4 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Austin Riley "Bow-Hunting" Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans will receive a unique bobblehead of former Striper and current Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley, celebrating his love of baseball and bow-hunting while wearing the Stripers' camo jersey. Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Outdoors Night: Join the Stripers as we embrace everything outdoors ... hunting, fishing, and more! The Stripers will wear Mossy Oak camo jerseys, which will be available for purchase via online auction and proceeds will go to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Sunday, September 5 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Georgia United Credit Union.

