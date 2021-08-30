Milo, RPO, Deaf Culture Night Highlight Next Homestand

August 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings welcome the Worcester Red Sox back to town for a six-game series, August 31 - September 5 at Frontier Field.

The homestand is highlighted by a cap giveaway, Deaf Culture Night, fireworks, a post-game RPO concert and the long-awaited return of Milo The Bat Dog!

Only 17 home games remain! That means if you have rain check tickets from any of the following games: 5/28, 7/9, 7/11, 7/29, 7/31, 8/1, 8/18 ... you have 17 games left to redeem them! Don't miss out!

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31 vs. WORCESTER RED SOX (7:05 pm)

TWO-FOR-ONE ONLINE TICKETS - Use promo code: GOWINGS to receive Buy One Get One Free tickets. Please note: you have to enter the promo code before selecting your seats. This is an online only offer.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 vs. WORCESTER RED SOX (7:05 pm)

CAP GIVEAWAY - The first 750 fans (21+) will receive a Red Wings/Nationals affiliate cap presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 vs. WORCESTER RED SOX (7:05 pm)

DEAF CULTURE NIGHT - The Red Wings have teamed up with NTID and RSD for Our second annual Deaf Culture Night featuring special Rochester Plates, ASL-themed jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off the night of the game. Interpreters from Interpretek will be on site during the game to assist fans at the Ticket Office, concession stands, guest services, Team Store, and various other locations around the ballpark. The 7th inning will be a "signed inning," without public address announcements or music, to raise further awareness about deafness. Portions of the game will be captioned on the videoboard.

Ticket Packs featuring a cap + 200 level ticket are available for $30.

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR - Enjoy $2 Genny and Genny Lights and live music from Nuthin' Fancy at the 10th Inning Bar from 6-7 pm.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 vs. WORCESTER RED SOX (7:05 pm)

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - presented by Monroe County, celebrating their Bicentennial at the ballpark.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 vs. WORCESTER RED SOX (6:05 pm)

MILO THE BAT DOG APPEARANCE - Milo The Bat Dog makes his long-awaited return presented by Offleash K9 Training.

MILO THE BAT DOG BOBBLETAIL GIVEAWAY - The first 750 fans will receive a Milo Bobbletail presented by Frontier Communications and Offleash K9 Training.

RPO CONCERT - Stick around after the game for a performance from the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - presented by ESL Federal Credit Union.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 vs. WORCESTER RED SOX (1:05 pm)

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy following the game presented by The Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford.

Ok, folks. Grim jerseys are back available for pre-order thru Monday (TONIGHT). After Monday 8/30 (TONIGHT) at 11:59 pm, they will be gone FOREVER. Click here to pre-order.

Nitro Circus coming back to Frontier Field September 10.

Nitro Circus will bring the high-flying You Got This tour to Rochester for a Friday, September 10 show at Frontier Field. This is part of an extensive North American trek that will visit more than 25 cities across the continent this year. Use promo code BUY3GET1 to receive four tickets for the price of three!

Triple-A East League Stories from August 30, 2021

