Castano Named Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week

August 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp left-hander Daniel Castano has been named the Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 23-29, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday.

Castano yielded just one hit in 7.0 shutout innings on Saturday at Norfolk, striking out five without walking a batter. The southpaw needed just 80 pitches to get through those 7.0 frames in a game the Jumbo Shrimp eventually won 1-0.

A 26-year-old native of Austin, Texas, Castano has made nine starts for Jacksonville in 2021, going 4-2 with a 4.63 ERA in 44.2 innings. He has fanned 29 against just 11 walks, a rate of 2.2 per nine innings. Castano also made four starts with the Marlins this season, posting an 0-2 record and 5.19 ERA in 17.1 innings.

Originally selected in the 19th round of the 2016 draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, Castano was part of the package Miami acquired on December 13, 2017 in exchange for outfielder Marcell Ozuna. Castano was a member of the Jumbo Shrimp in 2019 when the club was still in Double-A. He made 18 appearances for Jacksonville, including 11 starts, and registered a 7-2 record, 3.35 ERA and 73 strikeouts against only 16 walks in 86.0 innings. Castano also earned Southern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 5-11, 2019 after he struck out 13 - the most for a Jacksonville starter since at least the 2005 season - in an August 8 start against the Mississippi Braves, collecting Jacksonville's first nine-inning complete game since Justin Nicolino accomplished the feat on July 29, 2014 in the process.

Castano made his major league debut for the Marlins on August 8, 2020 at the New York Mets' Citi Field. He pitched to a 3.03 ERA in 292 frames over seven games, six of them starts, for Miami during the 2020 campaign.

In addition to Castano, two other Jumbo Shrimp have earned weekly honors in 2021. Outfielder Jesús Sánchez was named the Triple-A East Player of the Week for May 4-9 and right-hander Elieser Hernández earned Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week for May 17-23.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.