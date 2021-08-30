Bats to Host Peanut Allergy Awareness Night Tuesday, August 31

August 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY. - The Louisville Bats are hosting Peanut Allergy Awareness Night to open their upcoming homestand on Tuesday, Aug. 31 against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) at Louisville Slugger Field. To provide a safe environment for families and children with peanut allergies, no peanuts, peanut-related products or items made with nut ingredients will be sold or permitted at Louisville Slugger Field throughout the entire game.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and first pitch for the Bats and Sounds is 6:30 p.m.

Louisville Slugger Field will be completely pressure washed by the team's cleaning crew to ensure a peanut-free experience for fans. This promotion will allow fans - especially families with younger children - the opportunity to enjoy baseball at a Bats game without experiencing symptoms of peanuty allergies.

Tuesday night's game is also $1 Menu Night with chips, hot dogs, popcorn and Pepsi products available for just $1 each throughout the game, courtesy of Meijer, Pepsi and iHeart Radio.

Top prospect Hunter Greene is expected to start for the Bats Tuesday against the Sounds.

For additional information, contact the Bats front office at info@batsbaseball.com or (502) 212-2287.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.