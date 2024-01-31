WooSox' 2024 Spring Promotions to Offer More Player-Fan Interaction

WORCESTER, MA -The Worcester Red Sox today revealed their 2024 promotional lineup for April & May, which includes 30 home games starting Tuesday, April 2, through Sunday, May 26.

To play in warmer temperatures while accommodating Worcester's first responders who work night shifts, the WooSox will play 18 day games at Polar Park in April and May: five games at 4:05 p.m., five games at 3:05 p.m., five games at 1:05 p.m., two games at 12:15 p.m., and one game at 11:15 a.m. The evening games will also start earlier; all 12 will start at 6:05 p.m. instead of the typical summertime starting time of 6:45 p.m.

The WooSox '24 promotional schedule features the return of "Taco & Tequila Tuesdays," presented by Patron; "First Responder Wednesdays," presented by National Grid; "Throwback Thursdays" with Red Sox legends; UniBank Fireworks on Friday nights; Sunset Catches on the Field on Saturdays; and Kids Run the Bases on Fallon Health Sunday Fundays.

Fans can enjoy more opportunities to interact with players, including on new "Autograph Wednesdays," when fans can receive autographs from a current WooSox player. The dates are April 3, April 17, May 1, and May 15.

Red Sox legends will again flock to Polar Park in 2024 for "Throwback Thursdays," when fans can meet esteemed guests in the Sherwood's Diner at the Summit Street Fair. The top of the lineup features Red Sox Hall of Famer Bob Stanley on April 4, Baseball Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley (on "Flashback Friday") on April 19, and former Red Sox reliever John Trautwein-a former teammate of Rich Gedman-on May 2.

Fans park for free on five "Free Parking Tuesdays" on April 2 (Opening Day), April 16, April 30, May 14, and May 21. More details will be announced later.

The day after the April 2 home opener, fans attending the April 3 game receive a free 12-ounce, WooSox-branded tumbler, which fans can bring back to Polar Park all spring to enjoy free, bottomless hot chocolate.

Before the 4:05 p.m. game on Saturday, April 6, the WooSox will host a "Meet the Team" Party. On Sunday, April 7, fans can bring their pups to Polar Park for the first of three "Bark in the Park" dates.

For the first time in WooSox history, the team will be home during Worcester's School Vacation Week, from Tuesday, April 16, through Sunday, April 21. Throughout the homestand, presenting sponsor Southwick's Zoo will provide various animals for fans to enjoy at the Summit Street Fair, and the club will present a free showing of one of baseball's classic movies.

In honor of the famed Durham Bulls being in town that week, the WooSox will present Bull Durham on the videoboard right after the 3:05 p.m. game on Wednesday, April 17.

UniBank Fireworks themes in April & May include Modern Millennial Classics (April 5), "Sparks Fly," featuring hits by the world's biggest popstar (April 19), Hollywood's Greatest Hits (May 3), Classic Rock (May 17), and '70s Serenade (May 24).

The WooSox will present 24 Town Takeovers in WooSox '24. The first eight dates are April 5 (Clinton), April 7 (Princeton/Westminster), May 4 (Boylston), May 14 (Holden), May 17 (Natick), May 22 (Berlin/Maynard), May 24 (Uxbridge), and May 25 (Oxford).

WooSox players will transform into Los Wepas de Worcester, presented by La Mega Radio, for eight games, including four in the spring: April 4 (Dominican Republic), April 30 (Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru), May 5 (Mexico and Spain), and May 21 (Cuba).

The club will also celebrate 12 Heritage Nights, including two in the spring, on April 6 (Ghanaian and West African Heritage) and April 16 (Portuguese Heritage).

The springtime promotional schedule also includes 10 social awareness games in April & May:

Thursday, April 18: Teacher Appreciation Night, presented by Country Bank.

Saturday, April 20: UniBank Women in Sports Day.

Sunday, April 21: Autism Acceptance Day.

Thursday, May 2: Mental & Behavioral Health Awareness Night.

Thursday, May 3: Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night.

Thursday, May 16: Nurses Appreciation Night.

Saturday, May 18: Military Appreciation Day.

Sunday, May 19: Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

Saturday, May 25: Faith & Family Day.

Sunday, May 26: Brain Tumor Awareness Day.

Members of the free WooSox Rewards Fan Loyalty Program, presented by Window World, will receive double the points for each game they attend in April & May (40 points), and quadruple the points on "Double Point Wednesdays" (80 points).

The full 2024 promotional schedule will be revealed in the future, and single game tickets for summer games will go on sale at a Polar Park festival for fans on Saturday, February 17.

Opening Day at Polar Park is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, at 3:05 p.m., against the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays).

