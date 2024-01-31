RailRiders add five to front office ahead of 2024 season

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are pleased to announce five additions to the front office staff. The 2024 season begins in March and the club has added new staff members in several key departments leading up to the start of the schedule.

"We are excited to add to our front office staff as we approach the new season," said Katie Beekman, General Manager of the RailRiders. "Each Minor League Baseball season always brings a few new faces to every organization. These individuals will all help us grow our business, expand our reach for new and existing partners and fans, and increase our focus on the ballpark experience and customer service."

Mike Caddell is the team's new Director of Corporate Partnerships. He graduated with honors from Virginia Commonwealth University as a scholarship athlete with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice/Political Science with a minor in Business Administration. He was an intern for the Richmond Flying Squirrels in 2012 and spent seven seasons with the San Francisco Giants Double-A affiliate, advancing to the role of Assistant Director of Corporate Partnerships. Caddell left baseball after the 2019 season and is transitioning back into the game after spending three years working for a medical startup company in Michigan.

Cynthia Petrucci joins the RailRiders front office as the Director of Marketing. She graduated from Lackawanna College in 2015 with an Associate of Science in Business Administration and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania in 2017. She spent nine years working at Tribal Media, a local digital media agency. Before joining the RailRiders staff, Petrucci spent two years as the Director of Marketing for Matt Burne Honda.

Forrest Rosen and PJ Profenno have been added to the staff as Account Executives in the Group Sales department.

Rosen graduated from Florida Atlantic University in 2022 with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Rosen, a St. Petersburg, Florida native, was also a member of the men's lacrosse team from 2017-2019. Prior to his time with the RailRiders, Rosen worked for the Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Swarm.

Profenno is currently finishing his Bachelor of Science degree in Sport Management at Thomas College with a minor in Coaching. While at Thomas, the Windham, Maine native was the Director of Basketball Operations for the men's basketball team. Profenno spent the last two seasons with the Portland SeaDogs in their ticketing department.

Brian Coughlan has joined the team as an Account Executive in the Season Ticket sales department. He is originally from Massapequa Park, New York, and attended SUNY Cortland. Coughlan graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sport Management and Business Economics. After graduation, he served as a sales and marketing intern for the Elmira Pioneers.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opens the 2024 season on the road in Buffalo on March 29 and plays its home opener on April 2 against the Syracuse Mets at PNC Field. Season tickets, mini plans and the flex plan are all available now. For more information, contact the RailRiders front office at (570) 969-BALL or visit swbrailriders.com.

