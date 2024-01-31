Five Giveaway Jerseys Slated for Redbirds 2024 Schedule

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - With less than two months until Opening Day, the Memphis Redbirds announced five jersey giveaways for the 2024 season. This year's jerseys include a range of baseball jerseys, a soccer jersey and even a basketball jersey.

Fans can guarantee their giveaway jerseys now by purchasing the Redbirds Jersey Pack. Jersey Pack buyers will not have to worry about beating the lines at AutoZone Park to collect these highly sought after items as the Redbirds will hold back their jerseys for special pickup at each game. The package includes all five jersey giveaway dates as well as Opening Day on Friday, March 9.

To purchase a Jersey Pack, visit www.memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

2024 Giveaway Jerseys

2023 Grizzlies Replica Jersey

Saturday, April 13 at 3:05 p.m. presented by Ghost River and Supply Chain Solutions.

A fan favorite from 2023 returns to the promotional calendar. Fans who missed out on Grizzlies Night in 2023 have a second chance at the 2023 Grizzlies Replica Jersey themed after the Memphis Grizzlies 22/23 City Edition Jersey.

Redbirds Navy Replica Jersey

Saturday, May 18 at 6:35 p.m.

Typically reserved for road games, the Memphis Redbirds are bringing their navy button up jerseys to AutoZone Park for fans to enjoy. Featuring the Music Note M, these navy button-up jerseys will go to the first 1,500 fans on Saturday, May 18.

Redbirds Soccer Jersey

Saturday, June 22 at 6:35 p.m.

Homeruuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuun! Fans attending the Redbirds game on Saturday, June 22 can get their hands on a Redbirds-themed soccer jersey.

Redbirds Basketball Jersey

Saturday, July 20 at 6:35 p.m.

Honoring the basketball roots of our city's history, the Redbirds will be giving away old school Redbirds-themed basketball jersey.

Jersey to Be Announced

Saturday, Aug. 24 at 6:35 p.m.

Stay tuned for more details.

For more information on the Redbirds' upcoming 2024 season, which begins on March 29 against the Charlotte Knights at AutoZone Park, visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available in the coming weeks and months.

