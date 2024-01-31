Jumbo Shrimp Open Registration for February 12 National Anthem Auditions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp prepare to open their 2024 schedule of 75 home games on March 29, the club is inviting the talent of Northeast Florida to audition to perform the National Anthem before a Jumbo Shrimp home game during the upcoming season. Individuals and groups can now register for the club's National Anthem auditions, to be held from 4-6:30 p.m. on Monday, February 12 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The auditions will be held rain or shine. Interested individuals and groups may schedule an audition time by

completing a registration form emailing it to Senior Director of Promotions & Special Events David Ratz at david@jaxshrimp.com.

Individuals or groups who performed during the 2023 Jumbo Shrimp season are not required to audition if they are interested in performing again in 2024. Such individuals or groups should still complete and email the registration form, indicating a past performance at a Jumbo Shrimp game.

"The Jumbo Shrimp consider games at 121 Financial Ballpark to be community events," said Jumbo Shrimp Executive Vice President/General Manager Harold Craw. "It is important to our organization and Crustacean Nation to line up performances from local individuals and groups to have an opportunity to open each Jumbo Shrimp game throughout the 2024 season. The local talent from the Northeast Florida community is always among the highlights of each night of Affordable Family Fun."

The Jumbo Shrimp's full promotional schedule will be announced at a later date. Fans can secure tickets to these great dates by booking a season ticket package, mini plan or group outing - beginning at 24 people - by calling the Jumbo Shrimp's front office at 904-358-2846.

