Celebrate Groundhog Day with Gwinnett Stripers' Mascot Chopper the Groundhog on February 2

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers' own Chopper the Groundhog - the only groundhog mascot in professional sports - will visit fans at three locations in Gwinnett County to celebrate Groundhog Day on Friday, February 2.

In addition to spreading festive groundhog cheer during his namesake holiday, Chopper will also be getting the word out about Stripers' single-game tickets for 2024. Friday is the first day fans will be able to purchase single-game tickets to all home games, including Opening Night (April 2), Star Wars Night (May 4), all Premium Giveaway nights, and more. Tickets go on sale at GoStripers.com/tickets beginning at 9 a.m.

Chopper will begin the day by participating in the historic tradition of his groundhog ancestors: emerging from his off-season hideout at Coolray Field and determining the arrival of spring. If he sees his shadow, it's six more weeks of winter in Georgia. If his shadow is not within view, it means the Peach State can expect an early spring. Chopper's official prognostication will be released on Stripers' social media platforms (@GoStripers on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok) on the morning of February 2.

Afterward, Chopper will depart the ballpark with members of the Stripers front office staff and spend the day appearing at the following locations:

8-10 a.m. - TradeWind Coffee Co. (2300 Liam Avenue #200, Dacula, GA)

12-2 p.m. - Gusto! (2925 Buford Drive, Buford, GA)

4-6 p.m. - Academy Sports + Outdoors (3720 Buford Drive, Buford, GA)

At each location, fans will have the opportunity to register to win free tickets to Opening Night on April 2.

Gwinnett Stripers' Opening Night at Coolray Field is set for Tuesday, April 2 vs. Louisville. For more information on Memberships, Groups, Suites, and more, visit GoStripers.com.

