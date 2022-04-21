Woodpeckers Win Back-To-Back against Augusta

North Augusta, SC: Game 3 of the opening homestand for the Augusta GreenJackets (5-7) versus the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (4-8) did not go their way as the Fayetteville pitchers tossed another great game in the CSRA en route to a 7-1 win.

After a quick first inning for GreenJackets' starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver where he struck out the side, the Woodpeckers manufactured a pair of runs in the second on a sacrifice fly by ï»¿Victor Mascaiï»¿ and a bases-loaded walk to Quincy Hamilton to make it 2-0.

The GreenJacketss offense was stymied once again as Fayetteville starter Alex Santos spun a gem for the Woodpeckers by allowing just one walk in his four innings with a season-best eight strikeouts.

Deylen Miley relieved Santos in the fifth inning and continued the success of his starter by pitching a scoreless fifth inning. Fayetteville would then add on with four more runs in the sixth to put Augusta in a deeper hole.

The best threat for the GreenJackets came in the seventh inning when they loaded the bases with nobody out, but Miley limited the damage to just one run on a walk with the bases full to Antonio Barranca that scored ï»¿Stephen Paoliniï»¿. Deylen Miley used back-to-back strikeouts to end the Augusta threat and maintain a 6-1 lead.

The Woodpeckers would add an extra insurance run in the eighth inning on an RBI double by Leosdany Molina to finish off a 7-1 victory over Augusta.

Notable performances for the GreenJackets on Thursday included JJ Niekro who worked 3.1 innings out of the bullpen as he continues his excellent start to the season. The reliever has now gone 11.1 innings without allowing a run in his 3 appearances with 14 strikeouts. ï»¿Stephen Paoliniï»¿ extended his on-base streak to 6 with his walk in the sixth and also scored the only Augusta run.

Game 4 of the series is on Friday night as left-hander Adam Shoemaker will toe the slab for Augusta against Franny Cobos for the Woodpeckers with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.

The first Braves BUZZFest at SRP Park is on Friday as the GreenJackets will honor their affiliation with the Atlanta Braves with their specialty, red uniforms. The weekend kicks off in a major way as the Braves World Champions Trophy from Braves 2021 World Series title will be at SRP Park on Friday.

Be sure to get your tickets for the rest of the weekend with live, pregame music and postgame fireworks on Saturday and Bark in the Park on Sunday to highlight the remaining promotions for the GreenJackets' debut homestand.

